Makers of Alan McGee film Creation Stories are looking for someone to play Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher and Creations Boss Alan McGee in 1997. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

An upcoming biopic about the Creation Records boss Alan McGee have begun their search for an actor to play the former Oasis frontman.

The team behind an upcoming Alan McGee film are on the hunt for their Liam Gallagher.

Creation Stories, which is set to tell the story of the Creations Records boss, will begin shooting next month, and its makers are looking for someone with the "swagger" to impersonate for former Oasis frontman.

The call out is looking for a male aged from 18-23 for the role, asking any wannabe Liam Gallaghers in their advertisement: "Do you have swagger? Do you have look? Do you have the voice?

"We are looking for more than just a haircut and a parka."

See their Twitter post below, which was shared on Alan McGee's management page this week:

The advertisement asks all budding Liams to self-tape their audition by reciting the dialogue in a video clip from 46 seconds in and send it to IWANTTOBELIAM@gmail.com

Watch the video in question here:

All video auditions must be received by 6pm on Friday 31 May.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher's own As It Was documentary is set to be released next week.

The Charlie Lightening and and Gavin Fitzgerald-directed film is set to chart the comeback of the former Oasis frontman's comeback and the making of his debut solo album As You Were.

Watch its official trailer below, where Liam blames his brother Noel for the Oasis split:

As a press release explains: "Liam Gallagher: As It Was tells the honest and emotional story of how one of the most electrifying rock’n’roll frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracised and lost in the musical wilderness of booze, notoriety and bitter legal battles."

Starting again alone, stripped bare and with nowhere to hide, Liam risks everything to make the greatest comeback of all time."

Liam Gallagher: As It Was will premiere at London's Alexandra Palace, where the Manchester rocker will give a very special performance ahead of the screening.

Liam Gallagher's As It Was live premiere poster. Picture: Press

Watch Liam Gallagher visit his childhood home in the teaser clip below: