Liam Gallagher doubles down on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame jibe: "Do me a favour and f*** off"

Liam Gallagher Performs At Lucca Summer Festival in 2022. Picture: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images/Getty

Liam Gallagher has commented on the fact Oasis have made the shortlist among the likes of Mariah Carey and Cher.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has spoken out about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame again has distanced Oasis from the shortlist.

The legendary Manchester band were recently announced among the nominees for the prestigious Hall of Fame, which has inducted the likes of Nirvana, Black Sabbath, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Rage Against The Machine over the years.

This year's shortlist includes an eclectic list of nominees as ever, with the Britpop band among the likes of Mariah Carey, Foriegner and Kool & The Gang in receiving a nod.

Discussing the news in a recent interview with The Times On Sunday, Gallagher said: "As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favour and f*** off".

The Rock N' Roll Star singer added: “It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I’ve done more for rock n’ roll than half of them clowns on that board, so it’s all a load of bollocks,” he added.

His comments come after his initial reaction to the shortlist, which saw him slam the institution and fume on X (formerly Twitter) "F***the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x".

Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2024

Also in this year's shortlist are Ozzy Osbourne, the late Sinead O'Connor - who died last July, aged 56 - Mary J. Blige, Lenny Kravitz and Dave Matthew's Band.



The list is completed by Eric B. and Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool and the Gang, Sade and A Tribe Called Quest.

Osbourne, 75, was already inducted as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006, and if he is voted in, he will become the 27th person to hold multiple places, joining the likes of Sir Rod Stewart, all four Beatles, Jeff Beck, Stevie Nicks and Jimmy Page in having two.

Meanwhile Eric Clapton has three places in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, one on his own and others as a member of both the Yardbirds and Cream.

See the nominees for the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: