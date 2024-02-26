Liam Gallagher on Oasis reunion: "I can see it happening"

Liam Gallagher with a photo with his brother Noel from 1994 inset. Picture: 1. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage) /Getty 2. Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

The former Oasis frontman has discussed the conditions that would be needed for the Manchester band to reunite.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has once again discussed the possibility of an Oasis reunion once again.

The Manchester rocker is set to release a much-anticipated joint album with Stone Roses guitarist John Squire, but when the subject came up about burying the hatchet with his older brother and former bandmate Noel, Liam revealed that its more likely now than ever, though he would be the one to initiate it.

"He knows I’m not going to call him," he told The Times On Sunday. "He’s the one who split the band up, so he’ll be doing the calling, and if there is no calling we won’t be getting back together."

The Just Another Rainbow singer added: "To be fair, though, I can see it happening. Now things have changed in his personal life, I can see him looking back, not looking back in anger, and going, ‘Do you know what? I was really mean to my little brother. Now it is time for me to send him a box of chocolates.’”

Liam also teased that if his brother reached out, he'd reunite the Britpop band "without a doubt" because he doesn't "hold grudges" and he doesn't believe there was any need for them to split in the first place.

Quizzed if he'd accept an olive branch from Noel, he replied: "Oh, without a doubt. I love my brother, I love my family, and all that Oasis [stuff], there was no need for it, you know what I mean?

"Maybe someone can get a bit tetchy on tour. Maybe someone drinks a bit too much. But we didn’t have to split up over it"

The Mars to Liverpool singer also saw the benefit of sharing the stage with his brother again, because they could split up the setlist.

He went on: "I don’t hold grudges, man, and if Oasis got back together it would be great because I would only have to sing 15 songs and he could do the rest. I could do that standing on me head.”

Liam Gallagher has plenty enough to be getting on with for the next year, regardless, embarking on joint dates with John Squire from next month, playing his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates this summer and most recently announcing Liam Gallagher and Friends: Malta Weekender 2024.

The event, which takes place from Thursday 19th to Sunday 22nd of September 2024 will see a host of club nights, pool parties and boat parties take place across the location with the likes of Courteeners frontman Liam Fray, Blossoms, The Lathums, Jamie Webster, Jake Bugg, and more on the bill.

Also announced is a huge lineup for the special opening night FAC 51 Hacienda Takeover, featuring an array of artists including David Morales, Inner City, Graeme Park, Kevin Saunderson, Greg Wilson and more.