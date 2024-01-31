Liam Gallagher says he'd get a hair transplant "on the sly" if he was balding

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman joked about what he'd do if he lost his famous barnet and admitted he'd consider a transplant.

Liam Gallagher has admitted that he'd opt for a hair transplant if he felt like he needed one.

The former Oasis frontman appeared on Radio X with John Squire last week to talk to Johnny Vaughan about everything from their joint album to their accompanying live dates this year.

Fans were encouraged to send in their questions, and when the pair were asked what they would do if their rock 'n' roll barnets started looking "threadbare," Squire admitted: "I’d probably start crying".

When Johnny Vaughan reminded Liam he'd once joked that it would be the end of him, he joked: "I’ve changed now. I’d go to Switzerland."

However, the Manchester rocker later admitted he would have a hair transplant "on the sly". Asked if he’d ever consider a trip on "Turkish airways", he responded: “Yeah, course. You’d have to.”

“You left it too late," he ribbed the Radio X presenter. "It’s the same as Bonehead. You can’t come back from that now. See, I can have a little sneaky one on the sly.”

Liam Gallagher and John Squire also discussed their upcoming self-titled album and what to expect from their tour dates this year.

Asked if they'd be adding songs from Oasis or Stone Roses' back catalogue, Liam replied: "Nah, not doing any of that. It’s gonna be just this album and maybe a few covers that we might get round to doing, but it won’t be our other bands and that, ‘cause that’s naff."

"No, them songs mean too much to me for me to be howling over," added the rocker. "I wouldn’t mind howling over the Oasis ones and that."

Quizzed if it would feel like "big-league karaoke" he maintained: "No, but they just mean too much to me."

Liam has often discussed being a Stone Roses fan and even credited them as the reason he wanted to be in a band.

"Yeah, with out a doubt. Massive," he said of their impact on him. "That's where it all started for me, man. First kind of record. That's the foundation. Got in at The Beatles and The Stones and The Kinks and all that other stuff after it."

Liam Gallagher, Radio X's Johnny Vaughan and John Squire. Picture: Radio X

The pair's live dates will see them play two homecoming dates at Manchester O2 Apollo as well as shows at the London's O2 Forum Kentish town and The Troxy.

Tickets are currently available to purchase in the pre-sales for any fans who pre-ordered their joint album, while remaining tickets will go on general sale this Friday 2nd February from 9.30am.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's 2024 dates: