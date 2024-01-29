Liam Gallagher and John Squire's 2024 tour dates: Everything you need to know

John Squire and Liam Gallagher will embark on tour dates this Spring. Picture: Tom Oxley

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester legends will be heading out on tour dates to support their joint, self-titled album. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Last week saw Liam Gallagher and John Squire have announce their tour dates for 2024.

The former Oasis frontman and ex-The Stone Roses' guitarist have joined forces on a collaborative album and now plan to take it on the road, with dates which will see them play two homecoming dates at Manchester O2 Apollo as well as shows at the London's O2 Forum Kentish town and The Troxy.

The tour will also see the Manchester icons lead a band completed by Barrie Cadogan (Little Barrie, Paul Weller) on bass and Joey Waronker on drums.

Get Liam Gallagher and John Squire's full live dates so far, find out what you can expect them to play and how you can buy tickets below.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's 2024 dates:

13th March 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland

14th March 2024 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

16th March 2024 – Dublin, Olympia

18th March 2024 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

20th March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

21st March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

23rd March 2024 – Leeds, O2 Academy

25th March 2024 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

26th March 2024 – London, Troxy

2nd April 2024 – Paris, Salle Pleyel

4th April 2024 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

6th April 2024 – Milan, Fabrique

11th April 2024 – Brooklyn, Paramount

How to buy tickets to Liam Gallagher and John Squire's 2024 dates:

Fans who pre-order the album by 3pm on Tuesday 30th January will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets.

on will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale will then open at 9:30am on Wednesday 31st January

on Remaining tickets then go on general sale from 9:30am on Friday 2nd February.

Mars To Liverpool

What will Liam Gallagher and John Squire play on their tour?

Liam Gallagher and John Squire will showcase their self-titled joint album and may play a few covers.

However, as Liam told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan, it isn't likely that they'll play songs fro their former bands, Oasis or The Stone Roses.

Asked if they will play either of the Manchester bands, Gallagher replied: "Nah, not doing any of that. It’s gonna be just this album and maybe a few covers that we might get round to doing, but it won’t be our other bands and that, ‘cause that’s naff."

"No, them songs mean too much to me man for me to be howling over," added the Just Another Rainbow singer. "I wouldn’t mind howling over the Oasis ones and that."

Quizzed if it would feel like "big-league karaoke" he replied: "No, but they just mean too much to me."

Liam Gallagher & John Squire on their tour dates and new album