Liam Gallagher reveals the track which makes him cry on joint album with John Squire

John Squire and Liam Gallagher will release their joint record next month. Picture: Tom Oxley

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has talked about the track which makes him most emotional on the duo's upcoming joint album.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have discussed some of the tracks on their self-titled joint album.

Last month saw the Manchester duo announce the details of their collaborative effort, which is set for release on 1st March, and the former Oasis frontman has since revealed its tenth and final track moves him to tears.

Asked by Radio X's Johnny Vaughan how they'd describe the record, Squire said: "Greatness."

Quizzed on his favourite song from the album, Gallagher replied: "Well, obviously I like ‘em all and obviously different songs do different things. Some make you wanna kick someone in the shin, some make you wanna go out and party and then some make you want to sit at home and just have a good old think… and a little cry."

He added: "For the one that makes me emotional Mother Nature’s Song is a killer. It’s absolutely beautiful and it sort of really stops me in me tracks and makes me think."

Liam Gallagher & John Squire on their tour dates and new album

Former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire also teased more about the album and revealed how he gets inspiration for his lyrics.

Quizzed what song he's most proud of, he told Johnny Vaughan: "It changes every time I listen to the record. If you want to throw chairs through the window in a Western saloon I’d recommend One Day At A Time.”

Of their most recently released track Mars To Liverpool, he said: "It’s about getting to Mars and thinking, ‘You know what? I miss earth. I’ll go back.’"

But the song could have had a very different ring to it. "I was looking for a rhyme. It was Blackburn, Hartlepool or Liverpool," he said.

On where he gets his inspiration from, the Seahorses founder revealed: "It could be from the TV, something I’ve read in a book, a joke, a text from Liam, something I’ve seen outside.[…] There’s no entry policy for a lyric."

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's joint album. Picture: Press

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's album tracklisting:

1. Raise Your Hands

2. Mars To Liverpool

3. One Day At A Time

4. I’m a Wheel

5. Just Another Rainbow

6. Love You Forever

7. Make It Up As You Go Along

8. You're Not The Only One

9. I’m So Bored

10. Mother Nature's Song

Liam Gallagher and John Squire will head out on tour dates this spring, joined by special guest Jake Bugg, who will play all their gigs except their date in Brooklyn, New York.

While they haven't got any festival dates in the bag, the pair seem game to play them if they're asked... especially when it comes to one festival in particular: Glastonbury.

"I'm up for it but we've not heard anything," said Squire.

"I dunno. I've not heard anything from it, but I'm up for it," Gallagher added about the Somerset festival. "We can't wait to play this record for everyone, anyone."

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's 2024 dates: