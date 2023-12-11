Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe Tour: New date plus support confirmed

Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe tour date image. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Kasabian will join the Oasis legend at Vital Festival, while Cast and The View have been confirmed as special guests on their UK & Irish dates.

Liam Gallagher has added a further Irish date to his 2024 Definitely Maybe tour.

Earlier this year, the former Oasis frontman confirmed his plans to mark 30 years of the band's debut album - which was released on 29th August 1994 - with huge live dates across 2024.

Now, the Supersonic rocker will play Thomond Park, Limerick on Sunday 14th July.

Plus, as announced last week, Liam Gallagher will also play Belfast's Vital festival on 16th August with Kasabian joining him as special guests.

LIMERICK JULY 2024

BELFAST AUGUST 2024https://t.co/WSuz8J60lc pic.twitter.com/w7ncQ9pm2w — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 8, 2023

Meanwhile his 90s Britpop contemporaries, Cast, also shared the news they'd be joining Liam Gallagher on selected dates - sharing a poster, which also saw The View on the bill.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) the Liverpool band announced: "We're delighted to announce that we will be supporting @liamgallagher at select dates across the UK on his Definitely Maybe 30 years tour, alongside the release of our new album 'Love Is The Call', in 2024!"

We're delighted to announce that we will be supporting @liamgallagher at select dates across the UK on his Definitely Maybe 30 years tour, alongside the release of our new album 'Love Is The Call', in 2024! pic.twitter.com/ejHZBX6opy — Cast (@castofficial) December 11, 2023

Cast - who currently consist of John Power, Liam "Skin" Tyson, Keith O'Neill and Jay Lewis - are set to release their Love Is The Call album 16th February 2024.

According to the poster, Cast will join Gallagher at Sheffield Utilita Arena, Cardiff Utilita Arena at two dates at The O2, London, on both dates at Dublin's 3Arena and at all of his dates at Manchester's Co-op Live.

The View have been marked down to support Gallagher on two dates at The O2, London and at his two dates at Glasgow's OVO Hydro.

Responding to Cast's news of their support dates, Oasis guitarist and co-founder Bonehead said: "Woo hoo. See you there".

Woo hoo. See you there — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) December 11, 2023

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour dates:

Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick - NEW DATE ADDED

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - NEWLY ADDED DATE - Kasabian as support