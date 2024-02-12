Liam Gallagher slams Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after Oasis make nominees list for 2024

Liam Gallagher has reacted to Oasis making the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Picture: 1. Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty 2. Niels van Iperen/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has slammed the Hall of Fame, after the band made it onto the shortlist for this year.

Liam Gallagher is not happy Oasis are nominated for entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Manchester rocker reacted to the news the band have been shortlisted as possible inductees for 2024 and strongly suggested he doesn't wish to receive the honour.

Taking to X (formerly) Twitter, he fumed: "F***the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x".

Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2024

Also in this year's shortlist are Ozzy Osbourne, the late Sinead O'Connor - who died last July, aged 56 - Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, and Cher are also among the nominees.



The list is completed by Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. and Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool and the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Sade and A Tribe Called Quest.

Osbourne, 75, was already inducted as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006, and if he is voted in, he will become the 27th person to have multiple places, joining the likes of Sir Rod Stewart, all four Beatles, Jeff Beck, Stevie Nicks and Jimmy Page in having two, while Eric Clapton has three, one on his own and others as a member of both the Yardbirds and Cream.

Speaking after the nominations were announced, Ozzy said in a statement: “I’m deeply honoured to receive this news from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"To be one of the few musicians who’s being considered for a second entry, now as a solo artist, is something I could never have imagined. After 44 years as a solo artist the fact that I can continue to record music and receive this recognition is something I am incredibly proud of.”

John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement: "This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates.

"Continuing in the true spirit of rock and roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."