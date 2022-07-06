Lennon Gallagher's band Automotion announce new EP and share new single

Lennon Gallagher is one of four members of Automotion. Picture: Dylan Coates via Twitter/Lennon Gallagher

By Jenny Mensah

The four-piece, which features the son of Liam Gallagher, has shared the details of their new EP and new single Dithyramb.

Liam Gallagher's son Lennon has released new music with his band Automotion.

The four-piece, in which the eldest child of the Oasis rocker features, has shared the details of a new EP entitled Ecstatic Oscillations and its first single Dithyramb.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week to tease the news, Lennon wrote: "Automotion new single coming this Wednesday".

Automotion new single coming this Wednesday pic.twitter.com/8xpfBHK1G0 — Lennon Gallagher (@lennongallaghxr) July 4, 2022

Today (6th July), the single was shared on YouTube with Lennon Gallagher, Jesse Hitchman, Otis Eatwell-Hurst and Luke Chin-Joseph all credited as "composer/lyricists" and Andy Savours credited as the producer.

Listen to Dithyramb below:

In Ancient Greek mythology, the Dithyramb was a hymn sung and danced to celebrate Dionysus, the god of wine and fertility.

With half of the band studying Fine Art, it's easy to see where they may have got some of their Classical references from.

The London-four piece previously released their debut EP In Motion in June, which followed the singles Mind And Motion, View From The Precipice and Flight Of The Screaming Baboon.

Automations Ecstatic Oscillations EP is set for release on 23rd September 2022.

Previously speaking about his band in an interview last year Lennon revealed: "Certain bands like Slint, King Crimson, Black Midi, Fat White Family, they’ve all influenced us."

Speaking to designer Tessuti in a video titled Stand Out Stories, Lennon went on: "I’d define it as cacophony, just loud, harsh. It definitely has rock elements, experimental... We like to push boundaries as much as we can.”

Gallagher also professed a love for poetry and the writers Charles Bukowksi and William Burroughs. "They are the two greatest for me - some of my lyrics are very influenced by them."

In fact, poetry has had an influence on Gallagher's no-nonsense vocal style. "The spoken word was intentional," he says. "I think it's just quite a natural way to perform your vocals. It's not as showy, doing all the high notes. People kind of hate it: 'Why don't you sing?' I can't be arsed. I'm going to keep on doing it."

