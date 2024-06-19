Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe dates at Glasgow OVO Hydro: stage times, support, setlist, tickets travel & more
19 June 2024, 11:19
The former Oasis frontman continues his 30th anniversary Definitely Maybe dates in Glasgow this week. Here's what you need to know.
Listen to this article
Liam Gallagher is about to treat fans to another nostalgia-fest thanks to his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates.
After epic shows in Sheffield, Cardiff, London and Manchester, the former Oasis frontman will celebrate three decades of the seminal debut album with a duo of dates at Glasgow OVO Hydro.
So what can we expect from Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe shows in the Scottish city, who will support him and what will he play on the setlist?
Find everything you need to know about Liam Gallagher's next stop on his Definitely Maybe tour below.
Glasgow vibes in the area LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 19, 2024
- REVIEW: Liam Gallagher kicks off Definitely Maybe dates and covers Noel at epic Sheffield gig: Full setlist
When are Liam Gallagher's dates at Glasgow OVO Hydro?
- Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro
Who's supporting Liam Gallagher in Glasgow
The former Oasis frontman will be supported on both nights in Glasgow by Scottish indie heroes The View.
What are the Liam Gallagher stage times in Glasgow?*
- Doors: 18:30
- Villanelle: 19:00 - 19:30
- The View: 19:45 - 20:25
- Liam Gallagher: 21:00
- Curfew: 23:00
As stated on the OVO Hydro's event page, event timings are a guideline only. Make sure you arrive in plenty of time.
Liam Gallagher Definitely Maybe intro in Cardiff Arena
What will Liam Gallagher play on the setlist?
So far, Liam has stuck to the same setlist for all of his dates, so it's fair to assume he will do the same in Glasgow.
See his Definitely Maybe setlist so far below:
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
- Columbia
- Shakermaker
- Up in the Sky
- Digsy's Dinner
- Bring It On Down
- Cloudburst
- I Will Believe
- Half the World Away
- Play Video
- D'Yer Wanna Be a Spaceman?
- Fade Away
- Lock All the Doors
- (It's Good) To Be Free
- Whatever
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Married With Children
Encore:
- Supersonic
- Slide Away
- Live Forever
Encore 2:
- I Am the Walrus
Liam Gallagher - Rock 'N' Roll Star - Sheffield Arena
Are there still tickets for Liam Gallagher in Glasgow?
There are a limited amount of tickets to see Liam Gallagher in Glasgow. Visit the event page or Twickets for more details.
How to get to The Glasgow OVO Hydro:
- The postcode for the Glasgow OVO Hydro is G3 8YW.
- You can travel by the venue via train, bus, car, taxi, bike on foot and more.
- Car and parking information can be found here.
- Get the full travel details on Glasgow OVO Hydro's Visitor Information page here.
Liam Gallagher - Half The World Away
Where is Liam Gallagher headed next?
See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:
- Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
- Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
- Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
- Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
- Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Friday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival
- Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick
- Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support
- Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024
- Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024
Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.
Liam Gallagher - Rock 'N' Roll Star - Sheffield Arena
READ MORE: Jake Bugg "loved every minute" opening for Liam Gallagher & John Squire's joint tour dates