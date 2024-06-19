Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe dates at Glasgow OVO Hydro: stage times, support, setlist, tickets travel & more

Liam Gallagher on his 2024 Definitely Maybe dates. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman continues his 30th anniversary Definitely Maybe dates in Glasgow this week. Here's what you need to know.

Liam Gallagher is about to treat fans to another nostalgia-fest thanks to his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates.

After epic shows in Sheffield, Cardiff, London and Manchester, the former Oasis frontman will celebrate three decades of the seminal debut album with a duo of dates at Glasgow OVO Hydro.

So what can we expect from Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe shows in the Scottish city, who will support him and what will he play on the setlist?

Find everything you need to know about Liam Gallagher's next stop on his Definitely Maybe tour below.

Glasgow vibes in the area LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 19, 2024

When are Liam Gallagher's dates at Glasgow OVO Hydro?

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Scottish rockers The View are supporting Liam Gallagher in Glasgow. Picture: Press

Who's supporting Liam Gallagher in Glasgow

The former Oasis frontman will be supported on both nights in Glasgow by Scottish indie heroes The View.

What are the Liam Gallagher stage times in Glasgow?*

Doors: 18:30

Villanelle: 19:00 - 19:30

The View: 19:45 - 20:25

Liam Gallagher: 21:00

Curfew: 23:00

As stated on the OVO Hydro's event page, event timings are a guideline only. Make sure you arrive in plenty of time.

Liam Gallagher Definitely Maybe intro in Cardiff Arena

What will Liam Gallagher play on the setlist?

So far, Liam has stuck to the same setlist for all of his dates, so it's fair to assume he will do the same in Glasgow.

See his Definitely Maybe setlist so far below:

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Columbia

Shakermaker

Up in the Sky

Digsy's Dinner

Bring It On Down

Cloudburst

I Will Believe

Half the World Away

D'Yer Wanna Be a Spaceman?

Fade Away

Lock All the Doors

(It's Good) To Be Free

Whatever

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Married With Children

Encore:

Supersonic

Slide Away

Live Forever

Encore 2:

I Am the Walrus

Are there still tickets for Liam Gallagher in Glasgow?

There are a limited amount of tickets to see Liam Gallagher in Glasgow. Visit the event page or Twickets for more details.

How to get to The Glasgow OVO Hydro:

The postcode for the Glasgow OVO Hydro is G3 8YW.

You can travel by the venue via train, bus, car, taxi, bike on foot and more.

Car and parking information can be found here.

Get the full travel details on Glasgow OVO Hydro's Visitor Information page here.

Where is Liam Gallagher headed next?

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.

