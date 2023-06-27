Foo Fighters announce UK tour dates for summer 2024

Dave Grohl performing at Glastonbury with Foo Fighters aka "The Churnups" on 23rd June 2023. Picture: Ki Price/WireImage/Getty Images

Dave Grohl and co follow up on their Glastonbury promise to return to the UK next year - get full ticket details here.

Foo Fighters have announced details of UK dates for summer 2024.

At the band's surprise appearance at Glastonbury festival last Friday (23rd June), Dave Grohl revealed that the band would return to the UK "next summer" - and the frontman has made good on his promise.

Foo Fighters will return to the UK in 2024. Picture: Anna Barclay/Getty Images

The Everything Or Nothing At All Tour will visit the London Stadium for two huge dates on 20th and 22nd June, and will also visit Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff and Birmingham.

Support acts will include Wet Leg, Shame and Courtney Barnett.

A pre-sale for tickets begins on Wednesday, 28 June at 9am BST, and ends on Thursday, 29th June at 10pm BST.

Tickets go on general onsale Friday, 30th June at 9am BST via GigsAndTours and Ticketmaster (for Glasgow).

Foo Fighters UK Tour Dates 2024

13th June 2024 Emirates Stadium Old Trafford, Manchester (with Wet Leg and Loose Articles)

17th June 2024 Hampden Park, Glasgow (with Courtney Barnett and Honeyblood)

20th June 2024 London Stadium (with Wet Leg and Shame)

22nd June 2024 London Stadium (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)

25th June 2024 Principality Stadium, Cardiff (with Wet Leg and Himalayas)

27th June 2024 Villa Park, Birmingham (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)

Foo Fighters played their first UK show since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022 on the opening day of Glastonbury festival, after being billed as "The Churnups".

Foo Fighters at Glastonbury: Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Josh Freese and Pat Smear. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

The frantic eight-song set included tracks from the band's latest No 1 album, But Here We Are, which was written as a response to the death of Taylor.

Foo Fighters originally planned to play Manchester, Birmingham and West Ham United’s London Stadium in the summer of 2022, which were all cancelled after Hawkin's death, aged just 50.

Foo Fighters - All My Life (Glastonbury 2023)

Also at the Pyramid Stage set, Dave Grohl was joined by his daughter Violet on the song Show Me How, which was written about his late mother Virginia.

In a heartfelt letter to fans recently, Grohl explained the meaning of the "Churnups" pseudonym.

He wrote: "Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, It makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you... and it feels good to see you, churning-up these emotions together.

"Because we've always done this together.

"Time and again."

