What was played at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London?

Paul McCartney, Brian May, Roger Taylor, Travis Barker, Liam Gallagher and many more stars paid tribute to the Foo Fighters drummer at Wembley Stadium. Find out what was on the setlist.

Foo Fighters and the family of the late Taylor Hawkins played the first of two tribute shows to the late drummer this weekend.

Foo Fighters and the Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert was held at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday 3rd September.

The star-studded event featured the likes of Liam Gallagher, Josh Homme, Nile Rodgers, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen joining the members of Foo Fighters in a marathon show that included many of Taylor's musical heroes and influences.

The gig was streamed around the world live and will be available to re-watch on demand across the rest of September - see below for more details.

Here's who played what at the London leg of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.

Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert takes place in London and Los Angeles. Picture: 1. Ashley Beliveau/Getty Images 2. Twitter/Foo Fighters

The show opened with a huge response from the Wembley crowd for the remaining members of Foo Fighters, with frontman Dave Grohl acknowledging his bandmate, who died in March, aged 50.

Grohl said: "Taylor loved to jam and record with anybody and everybody. He loved to play music every - and there aren’t too many people that he’s never jammed with.

“So this collection of friends and family and musicians, this is all brought together by him and we’re all connected here today by that one guy.”

He went on: "For those of you who knew Taylor personally you will know that no-one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could.

"And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing. So sing and dance and laugh and cry and scream and make some noise so he can hear us right now."

The six-hour show saw Foo Fighters joined by Liam Gallagher for two classic Oasis songs Live Forever and Rock 'N' Roll Star, plus Queen stars Brian May and Roger Taylor accompanied the band on the classic tunes We Will Rock You and Somebody To Love.

Sir Elton John couldn't be present at the Wembley show and sent a video message, so a reunion of supergroup Them Crooked Vultures - featuring Grohl, Josh Homme of Queens Of The Stone Age and John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin - performed the star's Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

Meanwhile, Nile Rodgers took to the stage to play the David Bowie songs Let's Dance and Modern Love, while members of AC/DC, Supergrass, The Police and Rush all paid tribute to Hawkins. Dave Grohl's daughter Violet performed the Jeff Buckley tracks Grace and Last Goodbye.

The show ended with a set from Foo Fighters, which saw the band accompanied by Travis Barker of Blink-182, Chrissie Hynde of Pretenders and 12-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell. The evening was capped with an appearance by Paul McCartney for a pair of Beatles classics and Foo Fighters' My Hero performed with Taylor's son Oliver Shane Hawkins.

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Setlist - London, Wembley Stadium 3rd September 2022

Rock 'N' Roll Star - Foo Fighters with Liam Gallagher

Live Forever - Foo Fighters with Liam Gallagher

Let's Dance - Nile Rodgers with Josh Homme

Modern Love - Nile Rodgers with Gaz Coombes

Psycho Killer - Chevy Metal and The Coattail Riders

Children Of The Revolution - Chevy Metal and The Coattail Riders with Kesha

Louise - The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins and Josh Freese

Range Rover Bitch - The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins and Josh Freese

It's Over - The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins and Josh Freese

On Fire - Wolfgang Van Halen, Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese

Hot For Teacher - Wolfgang Van Halen, Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese

Last Goodbye - Violet and Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Greg Kurstin and Jason Falkner

Grace - Violet and Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Greg Kurstin and Jason Falkner

Richard III - Supergrass

Alright - Supergrass

Caught By The Fuzz - Supergrass

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road - Them Crooked Vultures

Gunman - Them Crooked Vultures

Long Slow Goodbye - Them Crooked Vultures

Precious - The Pretenders with Dave Grohl

Tattooed Love Boys - The Pretenders with Dave Grohl

Brass In Pocket - The Pretenders with Dave Grohl

Walk Away - James Gang

The Bomber - James Gang

Funk #49 - James Gang with Dave Grohl

Valerie - Violet Grohl, Mark Ronson, Chris Chaney, Jason Falkner

Back In Black - Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich and Foo Fighters

Let There Be Rock - Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich and Foo Fighters

Next To You - Stewart Copeland and Foo Fighters

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic - Stewart Copeland and Foo Fighters

2112 Part 1: Overture - Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Dave Grohl

Working Man - Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Dave Grohl

YYZ - Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Omar Hakim

We WilL Rock You - Brian May, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Foo Fighters and Luke Spiller

I'm In Love With My Car - Brian May, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor and Foo Fighters

Under Pressure - Brian May, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Foo Fighters and Justin Hawkins

Somebody To Love - Brian May, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Foo Fighters and Sam Ryder

Love Of My Life - Brian May

Times Like These - Foo Fighters and Josh Freese

All My Life - Foo Fighters and Josh Freese

The Pretender - Foo Fighters and Travis Barker

Monkey Wrench - Foo Fighters and Travis Barker

Learn To Fly - Foo Fighters and Nandi Bushell

These Days - Foo Fighters and Rufus Taylor

Best Of You - Foo Fighters and Rufus Taylor

Oh! Darling - Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney, Chrissie Hynde and Omar Hakim

Helter Skelter - Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney and Omar Hakim

Aurora - Foo Fighters and Omar Hakim

My Hero - Foo Fighters and Oliver Shane Hawkins

Everlong - Dave Grohl

How can I watch the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts?

Paramount+ will screen the London show live in the US but the show will be available on demand internationally.

will screen the London show live in the US but the show will be available on demand internationally. MTV 's YouTube channels will be streaming the show live internationally

's YouTube channels will be streaming the show live internationally Pluto TV will also be streaming the show internationally, plus the show will be available on demand from the week beginning 5th September.

will also be streaming the show internationally, plus the show will be available on demand from the week beginning 5th September. MTV will also air a one-hour special across its channels around the world starting on Sunday, 4th September, followed by an extended two-hour special that will air internationally later in the month.

How to watch the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert. Picture: Press

What have Foo Fighters said about the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts?

A message from the band read: "As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized."

They added: "The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life."

Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl at the Grammy nominations in December 2007. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Which charities will benefit from the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts?

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts ticket and merchandise sales will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares.