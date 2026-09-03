What was played at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London?

Remembering the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London

Foo Fighters Times Like These - emotional Taylor Hawkins tribute WEMBLEY

Paul McCartney, Brian May, Roger Taylor, Travis Barker, Liam Gallagher and many more stars paid tribute to the Foo Fighters drummer at Wembley Stadium back in September 2022. Find out what was on the setlist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

Foo Fighters and the Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert was held at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday 3rd September 2022.

The star-studded event saw the likes of Liam Gallagher, Josh Homme, Nile Rodgers, plus Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen joining the members of Foo Fighters in a marathon show that included many of the late musician's musical heroes.

The gig was streamed around the world live and was held in honour of the Foos drummer, who died on 25th March 2022, aged just 50 years old.

Liam Gallagher & Foo Fighters - Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert (Full Performance)

Read more:

The show opened with a huge response from the Wembley crowd for the remaining members of Foo Fighters, with frontman Dave Grohl acknowledging his late bandmate.

"Taylor loved to jam and record with anybody and everybody, said the Foos frontman. "He loved to play music every - and there aren’t too many people that he’s never jammed with.

“So this collection of friends and family and musicians, this is all brought together by him and we’re all connected here today by that one guy.”

Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in London and Los Angeles. Picture: 1. Ashley Beliveau/Getty Images 2. Twitter/Foo Fighters

He went on: "For those of you who knew Taylor personally you will know that no-one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could.

"And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing."

The frontman then urged the crowd to "sing and dance, and laugh and cry and f**king scream and make some f**king noise so he could hear us right now, because you know it's gonna be a long f**king night, right?"

The six-hour show saw Foo Fighters joined by Liam Gallagher for two classic Oasis songs Live Forever and Rock 'N' Roll Star, plus Queen stars Brian May and Roger Taylor accompanied the band on the classic tunes We Will Rock You and Somebody To Love.

Foo Fighters ft. Shane Hawkins Perform "My Hero" | MTV

Sir Elton John couldn't be present at the Wembley show and sent a video message, saying: "He played on my last album, which I was so thrilled about and honoured. So tonight is about remembering him, honouring him, and don't ever forget him.""

A reunion of supergroup Them Crooked Vultures - featuring Grohl, Josh Homme of Queens Of The Stone Age and John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin - performed the star's Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

Meanwhile, Nile Rodgers took to the stage to play the David Bowie songs Let's Dance and Modern Love, while members of AC/DC, Supergrass, The Police and Rush all paid tribute to Hawkins. Dave Grohl's daughter Violet performed the Jeff Buckley tracks Grace and Last Goodbye.

Supergrass, Rush, AC/DC singer Brian Johnson, Nile Rodgers, Josh Homme and Stewart Copeland of The Police were among the other stars who performed at the show, while Grohl's daughter Violet joined him to sing Jeff Buckley's Grace, and Valerie with Mark Ronson.

Dave Grohl, Everlong, Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, Wembley Stadium 9/3/22

The show ended with a set from Foo Fighters, which saw the band accompanied by Travis Barker of Blink-182, Chrissie Hynde of Pretenders and 12-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell. The evening was capped with an appearance by Paul McCartney for a pair of Beatles classics and Foo Fighters' My Hero performed with Taylor's son Oliver Shane Hawkins.

Grohl said: "Let me tell you I don't think I've ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person, but beyond that, he's a member of our family."

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Setlist - London, Wembley Stadium 3rd September 2022

Rock 'N' Roll Star - Foo Fighters with Liam Gallagher

Live Forever - Foo Fighters with Liam Gallagher

Let's Dance - Nile Rodgers with Josh Homme

Modern Love - Nile Rodgers with Gaz Coombes

Psycho Killer - Chevy Metal and The Coattail Riders

Children Of The Revolution - Chevy Metal and The Coattail Riders with Kesha

Louise - The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins and Josh Freese

Range Rover Bitch - The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins and Josh Freese

It's Over - The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins and Josh Freese

On Fire - Wolfgang Van Halen, Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese

Hot For Teacher - Wolfgang Van Halen, Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese

Last Goodbye - Violet and Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Greg Kurstin and Jason Falkner

Last Goodbye - Violet and Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Greg Kurstin and Jason Falkner

Richard III - Supergrass

Alright - Supergrass

Caught By The Fuzz - Supergrass

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road - Them Crooked Vultures

Gunman - Them Crooked Vultures

Long Slow Goodbye - Them Crooked Vultures

Precious - The Pretenders with Dave Grohl

Tattooed Love Boys - The Pretenders with Dave Grohl

Brass In Pocket - The Pretenders with Dave Grohl

Walk Away - James Gang

The Bomber - James Gang

Funk #49 - James Gang with Dave Grohl

Valerie - Violet Grohl, Mark Ronson, Chris Chaney, Jason Falkner

Back In Black - Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich and Foo Fighters

Let There Be Rock - Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich and Foo Fighters

Next To You - Stewart Copeland and Foo Fighters

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic - Stewart Copeland and Foo Fighters

2112 Part 1: Overture - Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Dave Grohl

Working Man - Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Dave Grohl

YYZ - Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Omar Hakim

We WilL Rock You - Brian May, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Foo Fighters and Luke Spiller

I'm In Love With My Car - Brian May, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor and Foo Fighters

Under Pressure - Brian May, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Foo Fighters and Justin Hawkins

Somebody To Love - Brian May, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Foo Fighters and Sam Ryder

Love Of My Life - Brian May

Times Like These - Foo Fighters and Josh Freese

All My Life - Foo Fighters and Josh Freese

The Pretender - Foo Fighters and Travis Barker

Monkey Wrench - Foo Fighters and Travis Barker

Learn To Fly - Foo Fighters and Nandi Bushell

These Days - Foo Fighters and Rufus Taylor

Best Of You - Foo Fighters and Rufus Taylor

Oh! Darling - Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney, Chrissie Hynde and Omar Hakim

Helter Skelter - Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney and Omar Hakim

Aurora - Foo Fighters and Omar Hakim

My Hero - Foo Fighters and Oliver Shane Hawkins

Everlong - Dave Grohl

Taylor Hawkins in Hollywood, 16th February 2022. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

What did Foo Fighters say about the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts?

A message from the band read: "As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized."

They added: "The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life."

Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl at the Grammy nominations in December 2007. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Which charities did the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts benefit?

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts ticket and merchandise sales were set up to benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares.

Read more: