Liam Gallagher on new single Everything's Electric: "80% of the new album is peculiar"

By Radio X

The former Oasis frontman claims that his new album Come On You Know takes a few chances but "I still sound mega".

Liam Gallagher has returned with a brand new track, Everything's Electric, which he will perform at the BRIT Awards next week.

Released today (Friday 4th February), the song is the first glimpse of Gallagher's forthcoming third album C'Mon You Know, which drops on 27th May. The Mancunian legend says the song features Dave Grohl as co-writer and that: "It kicks the doors open to what's next."

In fact, the new album will surprise some fans of the former Oasis frontman.

He told Chris Moyles on Radio X this morning: "Some of it's odd, man. 80% of the record is a bit peculiar. But still good. And 20% of it is kind of classic, like Everything's Electric."

But Liam assured fans: "I still sound normal, and mega and all that, but if you're gonna do something a bit different, do it in these times because if people don't like it, blame it on COVID. And then we'll go back to the normal stuff."

Everything's Electric was co-written with Foo Fighters and Nirvana legend Dave Grohl - who also plays drums on the track - and producer Greg Kurstin.

Gallagher explained that the song was the final track to be completed for C'Mon You Know, with the singer recording at London's RAK studios while his colleagues were back in LA.

Liam revealed: "We'd finished the album, and I'm off to the pub now, cos I'd been working really hard. Then I get a phone call going: Don't go to the pub just yet, they've got a song for you, so I'm like for fuuuu... go on, then."

Liam Gallagher and Chris Moyles in the Radio X studio! Picture: Radio X

"So I hear it and go, yeah man, it's cool, that will fit on the album. I hold off the alcohol intake until the next day, then we go back into the studio the next day and record it. Dave was in LA with Greg and that and I was in sunny London."

"Did it make any difference recording like that? Not one bit. People might think that's weird, but I think it's weird being in the studio with Dave Grohl there and Greg Kurstin there and us all going for it. So it was me just doing my thing and them doing their thing and us meeting in the middle and going, that sounds mega and moving on...

"Some people can scratch their heads about music and be connoisseurs and all that. If it's good, it's good."

Liam Gallagher - Everything's Electric single artwork. Picture: Press

He added: "I'm pretty good in the studio. If I keep my head together, that's when I become professional. I sort of know what I'm doing. If you can believe that. I'm pretty on it."

C'Mon You Know is released on 27th May 2022 and is available to pre-order now via www.liamgallagher.com

Summer 2022 will see Liam Gallagher play his biggest solo shows to date. After selling 160,000 tickets across two nights at Knebworth Park in a matter of hours, there will be additional outdoor shows in Manchester, Belfast and Glasgow.

Liam Gallagher 2022 UK Tour Dates

1st June – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

3rd June – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

4th June – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

24th June - Belfast, Ormeau Park

26th June – Glasgow, Hampden Park