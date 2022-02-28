Dave Grohl: Liam Gallagher is "one of the last remaining rock stars"

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters frontman praised the former Oasis frontman and talked about working on his new solo single, Everything's Electric.

Dave Grohl believes Liam Gallagher is "one of the last remaining rock stars".

The Foo Fighters frontman is credited with co-writing the former Oasis singer's latest single, Everything's Electric, and he admitted he wishes they could have recorded in person, because he always has a "great" time with the rocker.

“Unfortunately we didn’t do it in person but I love being in the same room as Liam," he told NME.

“It’s like putting a f***ing quarter in a juke box and just turning it up with that guy. It’s f******great. Obviously, he’s an amazing singer and he’s a f****** rock star. He is one of the few last remaining rock stars."

Speaking about working on his latest single, Grohl revealed: “He was making a song with the producer Greg Kurstin and they needed a beat which I think was described as something ‘Sabotage’-esque [Beastie Boys] and so I f****** served it up.

"I served up the beats. And the f****** single turned out great. I love that song I honestly do. I was dancing to it the other night.”

Despite calling Gallagher one of the last remaining rock stars, Grohl's attitude to his hearing loss could be considered very rock 'n' roll.

Speaking to Howard Stern with Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins, he revealed: "I haven't had [my ears] tested in a long time, but I know what they're going to say. 'You have hearing damage, tinnitus, in your left ear more so than your right ear.

"My left ear is kind of worse than my right because my snare drum and my stage monitor when I play the drums [are over on this side],"

Despite this, the Everlong rocker still refuses to wear in-ears because he doesn’t want to look like a “praying mantis”.

Asked why he doesn't use in-ear monitors, he replied: "I've tried the ear monitor thing before, a long time ago, and the problem that I have with it is that it removes you from the natural atmosphere sound".

He added: "I have little fucking earholes and those things, when I put them in, they just pop out. And I don't want to look like a praying mantis with these things all over my head. I wanna go out there and go nuts."

Now, asked about the headlines surrounding his hearing, Grohl insists the conversation got "blown way out of proportion"

He told Sky News: "If you were to ask any musician if they have any sort of hearing loss, I guarantee you 99.9% of those people will say, 'oh, absolutely'... I've read some of those headlines where it's like, I've been lip reading for years, and I can't hear anything.

"It's not that bad. It really isn't. I go into the studio every day and I sit there and listen to the like, the tiny details of every mix and every song. I'm fine."

He gestures to his left ear. "Believe me, it's only this ear. So if I don't like you, I'll sit to your right at dinner."

