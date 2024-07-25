The Kooks still want to be together in another 20 years: "What else would we do?"

The Kooks' Luke Pritchard at On The Beach Brighton 2024. Picture: Sophie Harbinson

By Jenny Mensah

The Brighton band talked to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about their longevity and why they want to keep playing together for as long as possible.

The Kooks want to keep doing what they are doing for as long as possible.

The indie-pop outfit - comprised of Luke Pritchard, Hugh Harris and Alexis Nuñez - played a homecoming set at On The Beach Brighton last week and ahead of their performance spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about everything from their new music to their hopes for the future.

Asked if they think they'd still be doing this in another twenty years, frontman Pritchard said without hesitation: "100 per cent."

Suggesting they aren't qualified for much else, guitarist Harris added: "What else could we do? Like, crew maybe?"

Luke added: "Yeah, something in music. I think it's good for the soul. It keeps you young, keeps you fresh and keeps the mind ticking and it's one of the beautiful things about this job, if you can call it a job... you can kind of get away with it. And there's so many great examples now!"

"All you've got to do is keep healthy," mused the Naive singer. "Just a bit of balance. A bit of pilates.."

He went on: "I saw actually The Libertines, they love the cold plunge pools. I might have to take that advice."

Speaking about their new material, The Kooks teased that their next album is complete would be seeing them go back to their roots.

Asked if they were further along with the new album, Pritchard told Radio X on the cobblestones: "It's done.

"It's completely finished and mastered and very exciting. We're going to announce soon, but we're just in the process of figuring out when to put it out.

The Seaside singer added: "It's a cool one. You go through ups and downs creatively. I think that's a good sign of artistry actually. I think we just wanted to get back to ourselves.

"I wrote most of the songs in above five days with my kids running around. I didn't really have time to think about it and then Hugh's just come in and instinctively - It's a guitar record, which I think you'll be happy to hear. It's very much a guitar record."

He joked: "Some of Hugh's solos are... It's rock opera levels".

