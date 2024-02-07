On Air Now
The Libertines to headline On The Beach Brighton 2024
The legendary band will play Brighton beach in July - find out how to get tickets and watch Pete Doherty and Carl Barât make the announcement!
The Libertines have announced they will play a very special show in Brighton this summer in association with Radio X.
Speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell from the surroundings of the World Famous Brighton Rock Shop on the town's seafront, Pete Doherty and Carl Barât exclusively announced that they will wrap up the final weekend of the 2024 On The Beach summer series on Sunday 28th July.
The legendary band - who are set to release their keenly-awaited new album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade on 8th March - will top the bill on the final day of the 2024 series of shows on Brighton beach, unveiling a rich catalogue of hits from Can't Stand Me Now and Don't Look Back Into The Sun to brand new tunes like Run, Run, Run and Shiver.
The full line-up of additional artists for the Libertines show is to be announced soon.
The show is part of two weekends of gigs that will take place on a special stage on the world-famous beach, with The Kooks already confirmed to play on Sunday 21st July.
"There's something about the sea," Doherty told Radio X when asked about playing on Brighton beach for the first time. "There's a calling to it. We're an island nation, aren't we?"
Turning to his Libertines colleague, Pete recalled: "Do you remember the times in Camden, at the end of the night, it'd be two or three in the morning, when we were like 18, 19, and I had my little van? One time we drove down to Brighton."
Barât replied: "There's always that sort of innate attraction to those bodies of water."
Pete added: "The Dohertys of of Cheekpoint in Waterford were a fishing family, traditionally. When I met up with some of grandad's cousins, one thing he said to me was: Pete. The sea will always find you. I'm not sure what it means, really, but it did make me cry."
The announcement comes as The Libertines prepare to release their fourth studio album, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, which arrives on Friday 8th March.
With the singles Run, Run, Run and Shiver already getting plenty of airplay on Radio X, the duo hope the new volume of songs will bring them critical and commercial acclaim.
"I'm proud of this album," says Doherty, "The amount of work we put into this album, the weeks we spent sat, poring over the lyrics and the music, knocking it together..."
The Libertines - Run Run Run
"I'd be disappointed if it doesn't finally get us the recognition I think we deserve - as opposed to being a bit 'culty'."
He went on: "I always get stopped in the street by people saying, 'Oh Pete. What are you doing these days?' I'm like, Oh for f**k's sake, I've just done six months of promotion for a new album! And people still don't know that the band's still going."
Carl adds emphatically: "I love being in The Libertines. It's written on my arm, dammit."
The Kooks will headline On The Beach on Sunday 21st July, with a bill that features Sea Girls, Maximo Park, Kate Nash, Nieve Ella, Brooke Combe and Fred Roberts.
Last year's series of shows on Brighton beach featured Royal Blood and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, with appearances by The Vaccines, The Coral, Gaz Coombes, You Me At Six, Kid Kapachi and Coach Party.