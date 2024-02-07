The Libertines to headline On The Beach Brighton 2024

The Libertines to headline On The Beach Brighton 2024

By Radio X

The legendary band will play Brighton beach in July - find out how to get tickets and watch Pete Doherty and Carl Barât make the announcement!

The Libertines have announced they will play a very special show in Brighton this summer in association with Radio X.

Speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell from the surroundings of the World Famous Brighton Rock Shop on the town's seafront, Pete Doherty and Carl Barât exclusively announced that they will wrap up the final weekend of the 2024 On The Beach summer series on Sunday 28th July.

The legendary band - who are set to release their keenly-awaited new album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade on 8th March - will top the bill on the final day of the 2024 series of shows on Brighton beach, unveiling a rich catalogue of hits from Can't Stand Me Now and Don't Look Back Into The Sun to brand new tunes like Run, Run, Run and Shiver.

The full line-up of additional artists for the Libertines show is to be announced soon.

The show is part of two weekends of gigs that will take place on a special stage on the world-famous beach, with The Kooks already confirmed to play on Sunday 21st July.

Pre-sale tickets for The Libertines at On The Beach will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 13th February 2024 - for more information, see www.thelibertinesbrighton.com .

The Libertines will play On The Beach in Brighton on Sunday 28th July 2024. Picture: On The Beach/Press

"There's something about the sea," Doherty told Radio X when asked about playing on Brighton beach for the first time. "There's a calling to it. We're an island nation, aren't we?"

Turning to his Libertines colleague, Pete recalled: "Do you remember the times in Camden, at the end of the night, it'd be two or three in the morning, when we were like 18, 19, and I had my little van? One time we drove down to Brighton."

Barât replied: "There's always that sort of innate attraction to those bodies of water."

Pete added: "The Dohertys of of Cheekpoint in Waterford were a fishing family, traditionally. When I met up with some of grandad's cousins, one thing he said to me was: Pete. The sea will always find you. I'm not sure what it means, really, but it did make me cry."

Pete Doherty and Carl Barât with Radio X's Dan O'Connell (and Gladys) announce their On The Beach show at The World Famous Brighton Rock Shop. Picture: On The Beach/Press

The announcement comes as The Libertines prepare to release their fourth studio album, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, which arrives on Friday 8th March.

With the singles Run, Run, Run and Shiver already getting plenty of airplay on Radio X, the duo hope the new volume of songs will bring them critical and commercial acclaim.

"I'm proud of this album," says Doherty, "The amount of work we put into this album, the weeks we spent sat, poring over the lyrics and the music, knocking it together..."

The Libertines - Run Run Run

"I'd be disappointed if it doesn't finally get us the recognition I think we deserve - as opposed to being a bit 'culty'."

He went on: "I always get stopped in the street by people saying, 'Oh Pete. What are you doing these days?' I'm like, Oh for f**k's sake, I've just done six months of promotion for a new album! And people still don't know that the band's still going."

Carl adds emphatically: "I love being in The Libertines. It's written on my arm, dammit."

Thanks to The World Famous Brighton Rock Shop - for more info see their official site here

On The Beach festival comes to Brighton this summer. Picture: Radio X

What date do The Libertines play On The Beach Brighton?

The Libertines play On The Beach on Sunday 28th July 2024 on Brighton Seafront.

When do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for The Libertines at On The Beach will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 13th February 2024 - for more information, see www.thelibertinesbrighton.com .

Who's supporting The Libertines in Brighton?

The full line-up of additional artists will be announced soon.

Who else is playing On The Beach in 2024?

The Kooks will headline On The Beach on Sunday 21st July, with a bill that features Sea Girls, Maximo Park, Kate Nash, Nieve Ella, Brooke Combe and Fred Roberts.

How to get to On The Beach Brighton:

On The Beach takes place on Brighton Beach, Madeira Drive

Gig-goers are advised to use the postcode BN2 1EN and follow the festival signage

Who headlined On The Beach in 2023?

Last year's series of shows on Brighton beach featured Royal Blood and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, with appearances by The Vaccines, The Coral, Gaz Coombes, You Me At Six, Kid Kapachi and Coach Party.