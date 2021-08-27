10 facts about The Kooks' Inside In/Inside Out album

As the band release their 15th anniversary Inside In/Inside Out reissue, we take a look at facts about their debut.

The Kooks are celebrating 15 years since the release of their debut album with a new reissue.

First released on 23 January 2006, Inside In/Inside Out featured hit singles such as Ooh La, Naïve and She Moves in Her Own Way and reached No.2 in the UK album charts, going on to sell over 2 million copies ever since.

To celebrate Luke Pritchard and co's re-release, we're taking a walk back down memory lane and giving you some gems you may not even know about your favourite tracks.

Think you know all there is to know about Inside In/Inside Out? Think again. Get our rundown of 10 little known facts about the debut here.

The Kooks 15th Anniversary Inside In/Inside Out reissue is out to download, stream and buy here.

Seaside started out as a piano ballad The opening guitar riff for See The World was inspired by the Daleks from Doctor Who via GIPHY When recording Sofa Song, Max Rafferty smashed two melodicas in a fury so Dave McCabe from The Zutons had to lend the band his so they could finish the song Eddie's Gun is about erectile dysfunction. On top of that, the original guitar solo in the track - which was completely improvised - was lost forever when Paul Stacey (Oasis, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and the Black Crowes) accidentally recorded over the take. The video for She Moves In Her Own Way was a debauched road trip from LA to Tijuana The road trip resulted in Max Rafferty losing his passport and armed border police holding the band at gunpoint. Matchbox is about night out with Brighton band 80s Matchbox B-Line Disaster Eighties matchbox b-line disaster play at the Beach club. halloween 2006. Picture: PYMCA/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The night out saw the bands create a game which involved walking over, instead of around, cars that presented themselves in the road. Naive was originally titled Naive (1.618).. after the divine proportion The chorus chords for If Only were inspired by Chic's Sister Slegde classic Thinking of You The song Jackie Big Tits was about a character in the film Sexy Beast, played by Julianne White Amanda Redman and Julianne White in Sexy Beast. Picture: Moviestore/Shutterstock Frontman Luke had a huge altercation with Julianne White, who played the character Jackie in the film, while watching a concert in Amsterdam. The double dip fade out at the end of Time Awaits was originally a joke made during a desk mix

QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to The Kooks Naïve?

The Kooks' Inside In/Inside Out reissue is available on deluxe edition CD, LP formats and via digital release.

Format packaging comes including 2CD gatefold digipack + 36 page booklet, 2LP black vinyl + 12 page booklet and 2LP red vinyl D2C + 12 page booklet.

The Kooks' Inside In/Inside Out album is re-released today. Picture: Press

Inside In/Inside Out 15th anniversary tracklist:

DISC ONE (LP + CD): 15th anniversary remaster

The Kooks Seaside

The Kooks See The World

The Kooks Sofa Song

The Kooks Eddie's Gun

The Kooks Ooh La

The Kooks You Don't Love Me

The Kooks She Moves In Her Own Way

The Kooks Match Box

The Kooks Naive

The Kooks I Want You

The Kooks If Only

The Kooks Jackie Big Tits

The Kooks Time Awaits

The Kooks Got No Love

DISC TWO (LP + CD): Bonus tracks

The Kooks Seaside (Alternative take)

The Kooks Ooh La (Alternative take)

The Kooks Tell Them From Me

The Kooks Sofa Song (Original Studio demo)

The Kooks 1984

The Kooks You Don’t Love Me (Acoustic Demo )

The Kooks Constantine’s Love (Early studio Demo)

The Kooks Matchbox (Original studio demo )

The Kooks She Moves In Her Own Way (Alternative take)

The Kooks In My Opinion*

The Kooks Theory Of A Pop Star (Cassette demo)

The Kooks Naïve (Alternative take)

The Kooks Inaudible Melodies

The Kooks Something To Say (Original studio demo

*All tracks previously unreleased except In My Opinion.

