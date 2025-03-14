Luke Pritchard on writing songs with David Beckham's son Cruz: "He said 'Jesus was a nepo baby too’"

The Kooks' Luke Pritchard and Cruz with dad David Beckham. Picture: Luke Brennan/Getty Images, Victor Boyko/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Kooks frontman has shared the son of David Beckham's hilarious quip on the nepo baby topic.

Luke Pritchard has discussed spending time and writing songs with Cruz Beckham.

The Kooks frontman has revealed he's become pals with the the youngest son of David Beckham and shared his joke about nepotism in the entertainment industry.

"He has really good taste in music," Pritchard said according to The Sun's Bizarre column.

We chat about early Bee Gees - there aren’t many people I can do that with. “We started writing songs together and we’ve become mates.

“I’d just love to help him navigate [a music career]."

The Seaside singer went on: "He’s naturally going to come under criticism because of who his parents are. He’s aware of that.

“It was great when he said ‘Jesus was a nepo baby too.’ I thought that was quite a funny response.”

Meanwhile The Kooks have shared their infectious new single, Sunny Baby, which is an ode to Pritchard’s two children and family life as a whole.

With it comes a sumptuous Dylan Nicholson-directed music video, which sees the frontman bathed in a hazy instamatic-style lens.

Speaking of the track, Pritchard said: "We’re told how bad everything is at the moment. I said ‘I’m just going to refuse to not let these be the best years of my life’. I have a young family. The song is about me getting to a balanced life. It’s a love song about someone making me fall back in love with myself."

The Kooks - Sunny Baby (Official Video)

The song follows news of the Kooks' seventh studio album Never/Know, which is set for release on 9th May 2025 via Virgin Music Group, the band’s new global distribution partner.

Listen to the album's title track and get the full tracklist below.

The Kooks - Never Know (Official)

See the tracklist for The Kooks' Never/Know:

1. Never Know

2. Sunny Baby

3. All Over The World

4. If They Could Only Know

5. China Town

6. Compass Will Fracture

7. Tough At The Top

8. Arrow Through Me

9. Echo Chamber

10. Let You Go

11. Talk About It

