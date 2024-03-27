Watch The Kooks' stripped-back performance of their Naïve single on Radio X

The Kooks' Inside In/Inside Out album. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Celebrate 18 years since the release of the single with this delicate throwback performance.

It's been 18 years since Luke Pritchard and co unleashed their Naïve single on unsuspecting indie kids on 27 March 2006.

Whether you were busy wallowing over unrequited love or preferred to be out to-tapping on the dance floor, there's no denying the impact The Kooks' had on teenagers in the 2000s.

Almost a decade later, and Naïve still manages to have a place on the airwaves as much as it does in people's hearts, so why not celebrate it with an extra-special version of the track from the band themselves.

Back in 2018, frontman Pritchard and lead guitarist Hugh Harris visited Radio X HQ for a session of tracks from Let's Go Sunshine, their album released on the same year, alongside some of their biggest tracks.

One such track was this memorable ditty, which you can watch in these sumptuous visuals below:

The Kooks - Naive (Radio X Live Session)

It won't be long 'til we hear The Kooks play this and many of their other songs, with the band confirmed for dates and festivals across the summer, including a headline show at On The Beach Brighton 2024.

The band - who formed in the East Sussex seaside town two decades ago, will play Brighton Seafront on Sunday 21st July 2024, joined by Sea Girls, Maximo Park, Kate Nash and more.

The Kooks to play homecoming gig at Brighton beach next year

Speaking to Dan O'Connell on the Radio X Evening show about the gigs, Pritchard said: "I kind of feel like the band owes everything to Brighton. It's really where I grew up, so it is a homecoming.

"We weren't like the kings of Brighton, we were like the princes of Brighton, if you know what I mean. We were like the young ones - all the other bands would take us under their wing. We were like the little cousins of The Libertines or The Strokes, or whatever."

Last year's series of shows on Brighton beach featured Royal Blood and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, with appearances by The Vaccines, The Coral, Gaz Coombes, You Me At Six, Kid Kapachi and Coach Party.