Live At Leeds: In The Park 2024 - Headliners, line-up, tickets and more

The Kooks, Declan McKenna and The Cribs are on the line-up for Live At Leeds: At The Park 2024. Picture: 1. Ryan Buchanan 2. Press 3. Cristina Massei/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The final wave of acts has been confirmed for the Leeds festival, with the likes of The Hives and DMA'S set to perform.

Live at Leeds: In The Park have announced the second wave of its line-up for 2024.

The one day music event, which takes place in Temple Newsam, Leeds, has confirmed The Kooks with many more acts on the bill.

Find out everything we know about the one day festival so far, including who's headlining, who joins them on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

.@SeaGirls, @CircaWaves & a special hometown performance from @CorinneBRae presenting Black Rainbows, lead the latest additions to the Live at Leeds In The Park line-up, joining @thekooksmusic, @thecribs, @DeclanMcKenna & more for the ultimate festival day on Saturday 25th May! pic.twitter.com/bOsjzfEgir — Live at Leeds (@liveatleedsfest) January 25, 2024

When is Live At Leeds: In The Park 2024?

Live At Leeds: In The Park 2024 takes place on Saturday 25th May.

The Kooks headline Live at Leeds: In The Park this year. Picture: Press

Who's headlining Live At Leeds: In The Park 2024?

The Kooks are headlining the one day festival.

Who's on the Live At Leeds: In The Park 2024 line-up?

The Kook - Headliners

Declan McKenna

The Cribs

Future Island

White Lies

Melanie C

Mystery Jets

The Academic

The Mysterines

Vistas

The Slow Readers Club Sprints

Nieve Ella

... And many more

The Kooks - Naive (Radio X Live Session)

When are Live At Leeds : In The Park 2024 tickets on sale?

Tickets are on sale now.

General Admission Tier 2 Tickets: £65 + Booking Fees

VIP Tickets: £90 + Booking Fees

Visit liveatleeds.com for more.

