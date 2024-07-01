Kings of Leon reign supreme at BST Hyde Park 2024: setlist

Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill at BST Hyde Park 2024. Picture: Dave Hogan

By Radio X

Caleb Followill and co treated fans to a career-spanning set at the iconic London park. Find out what they played on the setlist.

Kings of Leon topped the bill on night two of BST Hyde Park 2024.

After a magical slot from SZA the day before, the stage was set for the Nashville outfit to bring their blend of indie rock to the Great Oak Stage.

First up came supporting performances from the likes of The Vaccines and Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini.

Paisley’s Paolo Nutini took to the stage at Hyde Park after 12 years; his last appearance being for BT London Live as part of the celebrations for the 2012 Olympic Games.

Showcasing the best of his four chart-topping albums - including his five-times platinum, These Streets (2006) and gold-acclaimed Last Night in the Bittersweet (2022) - Nutini showed off his extraordinary vocals to the crowd with highlights in Iron Sky, New Shoes and Shine A Light.

Celebrating their sixth studio album, Pick-up Full of Pink Carnations, The Vaccines also took to the Great Oak Stage to showcase their newer 'West Coast' sound rooted in the new record, while packing their set with favourites such as I Can’t Quit and If You Wanna.

By the time KOL were ready to take to the stage, excitement was high and the crowd were fit to burst.

After kicking things off with new Can We Please Have Fun track Ballerina Radio, Kings of Leon launched into the anthemic On Call and older tracks The Bucket and Taper Jean Girl - which they gave their tour debut.

Choosing to perform Sex On Fire relatively early on in the set meant Caleb Followill and co could treat fans to an epic, well-balanced, career-spanning set, which saw newer tracks Mustang and Splits Screen alongside the likes of Molly's Chambers and Fans.

After returning for an encore, the band chose to end their triumphant 29-track set on their iconic Use Somebody single, proving themselves to reign supreme when it comes to their field.

See the full setlist below.

Hyde Park BST - Kings Of Leon pic.twitter.com/5BWcp994ij — James (@31285Jimbo) July 1, 2024

Kings of Leon on Sex on Fire's billion streams milestone

Kings of Leon's setlist at BST Hyde Park on 30th June 2024

Ballerina Radio

On Call

The Bucket

Taper Jean Girl (tour debut)

Manhattan

Revelry

Nothing to Do

My Party

Sex on Fire

Don’t Stop the Bleeding

Comeback Story

Pyro

Mustang

Molly's Chambers

Milk

Fans

Back Down South

Nowhere to Run

King of the Rodeo

Wait for Me

Split Screen

The Bandit

Find Me

Closer

Seen

Encore:

Rainbow Ball

Waste a Moment

Cold Desert (tour debut)

Use Somebody

This week sees the concert series continue with country music star Morgan Wallen on Thursday 4th July, iconic classical singer Andrea Bocelli on Friday 5th July, Robbie Williams on Saturday 6th July and Shania Twain on Sunday 7th July.

Kings Of Leon - Can We Please Have Fun track by track

See the BST Hyde Park line-up for 2024 below:

Saturday 29th June: SZA

Sunday 30th June: Kings of Leon

Thursday 4th July: Morgan Wallen

Friday 5th July: Andrea Bocelli

Saturday 6th July: Robbie Williams

Sunday 7th July: Shania Twain

Saturday 13th July: Kylie

Friday 12th July: Stevie Nicks

Saturday 13th July - Kylie

Sunday 14th July: STRAY KIDS

