The Vaccines' Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations album & 2024 UK & EU tour dates

27 September 2023, 13:52 | Updated: 27 September 2023, 13:53

The Vaccines in 2023
The Vaccines will release a new album and embark on tour dates next year. Picture: Wrenne Evans

By Jenny Mensah

The Vaccines have announced the details of a new album and a UK & European tour. Find out how to get tickets.

This month saw The Vaccines announce their new album Puck-Up Full of Pink Carnations, which is set for release on 13th January 2024.

The album is preceded by the lead single Heartbreak Kid and will be accompanied by an extensive EU/UK tour.

Find out everything there is to know about The Vaccines' new album, their 2024 dates and how to buy tickets.

Heartbreak Kid

See The Vaccines 2024 UK & EU tour dates:

  • Mon 5th Feb - BIRMINGHAM, O2 Institute
  • Tue 6th Feb - MANCHESTER, Academy
  • Wed 7th Feb - NOTTINGHAM, Rock City
  • Fri 9th Feb - LONDON, Troxy
  • Sun 11th Feb - MARGATE, Dreamland Margate
  • Tues 13th Feb - FOLKESTONE, Leas Cliff Hall
  • Weds 14th Feb - SOUTHAMPTON, O2 Guidhall
  • Thurs 15th Feb - BRISTOL, O2 Academy
  • Sat 17th Feb - OXFORD, O2 Academy
  • Sun 18th Feb - BRIGHTON, Dome
  • Mon 19th Feb - SHEFFIELD, O2 Academy
  • Weds 21st Feb - LEEDS, O2 Academy
  • Thurs 22nd Feb - GLASGOW, Barrowland Ballroom
  • Fri 23rd Feb - NEWCASTLE, NX

How to buy tickets to The Vaccines' 2024 tour dates?

Tickets for The Vaccines tour dates go on general sale on Friday 29th September from 9am on Ticketmaster.

The Vaccines' Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations album
The Vaccines' Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations album. Picture: Press

The band's new album title comes from a misremembered lyric from Don McLean's American Pie (“I was a lonely teenage broncin’ buck / With a pink carnation in a pick-up truck”. Frontman Justin Young explains: “I was living in LA while writing this record, and  American Pie is a song about disillusionment with America and the American dream, and his feeling that something had died. I guess I was coming to terms with similar things – my understanding of what the real West Coast of America was, after growing up on a diet of American pop culture. That was all coming to a head as various relationships were ending. That was the seed of it. It’s about the loss of dreams.”

On the single Young explains: "There are two types of people in the world - people that have had their heart broken and people that haven’t had their heart broken yet. Heartbreak Kid is a call to arms. A reminder that in a world where too many of us feel too detached too often, facing your feelings head on can make you feel more alive, even if it feels like the world is ending. It’s a song to keep you company on the busy freeway that connects loss to discovery."

The Vaccines perform If You Wanna

