Where did Kings of Leon's band name come from?

This weekend sees the Nashville rockers headline Spain's Benicàssim festival, but what's the meaning behind their regal name?

Kings of Leon take to the main stage this weekend at Benicàssim 2019.

The familial rockers - who consist of brothers Caleb, Jared and Nathan Followill and their cousin Matthew - will top the bill at Spanish festival where they'll no doubt treat fans to the likes of Use Somebody, Supersoaker, On Call, Waste A Moment and Sex on Fire.

It's hard not to know at least one of the band's famous hits, but do you know how they came up with their name?

Find out here...

Kings of Leon. Picture: Press/ RCA

How did Kings of Leon come up with their name?

Kings of Leon formed in Nashville, Tennessee in 1999.

Caleb, Jared and Nathan Followill were all sons of Ivan Leon Followill - a Pentecostal preacher who travelled around the Deep South with them and their mother Betty-Ann as he preached.

When their father retired from preaching and their parents divorced in 1997, Nathan and Caleb moved outside Nashville. They bought a bass for their younger brother Jared, and later admitted to "kidnapping" their cousin Matthew from Mississippi to join the band.

Their name is quite simply inspired by their familial bond as it's taken directly from their paternal grandfather, who was named Leon.

Therefore they are Kings of Leon.

Take our Kings of Leon quiz here: