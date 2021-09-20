Kings of Leon announce 2022 UK arena tour
20 September 2021, 17:26 | Updated: 20 September 2021, 19:22
Caleb Followill and co will embark on dates across the UK next year. Find out where they are headed and how to buy tickets.
Kings of Leon have announced UK arena dates for June and July next year.
The band - made up of Caleb, Nathan, Jared and Matthew Followill - are set to support their eighth studio album, When You See Yourself, with shows on this side of the pond- including a date at London's O2 Arena.
The gigs will mark the band's first headline UK shows in five years and their first return to Manchester in a whopping eight years.
Tickets go on sale on Friday 24 September from 9.30am and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
Kings Of Leon’s 2022 arena tour also includes two rescheduled dates at Leeds First Direct Arena and and Newcastle's Utilita Arena. Original tickets for these shows remain valid.
When You See Yourself, which was was released on 5 March 2021, included the singles The Bandit and 100,000 People and saw the band score their sixth consecutive UK No.1 album.
Speaking to Radio X, the band previously revealed it was the proudest they've ever felt about their work.
Bassist Jared Followill told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan: "We’ve never worked harder on an album and I don’t think we’ve ever been more proud of one".
On Tuesday 21 September, The Chris Moyles Show, Johnny Vaughan's 4-7 Thang and The Evening Show with George Godfrey will all have tickets to their UK tour dates to give away courtesy of O2 Priority, so keep listening at to Radio X via Global Player!
See Kings of Leon's 2022 UK Tour dates:
- Monday 13 June 2022: Birmingham - Resorts World Arena
- Tuesday 14 June 2022: Leeds - First Direct Arena *RESCHEDULED DATE*
- Tuesday 28 June 2022: Glasgow SSE Hydro
- Wednesday 29 June 2022: Newcastle Utilita Arena *RESCHEDULED DATE*
- Friday 1 July 2022L London - The O2 Arena
- Tuesday 5 July 2022: Manchester - AO Arena