What are Kings Of Leon's biggest songs?

The Followill family have produced a string of hits since their formation at the turn of the Millennium. But which of their classics have been streamed and viewed the most in the 21st Century?

Kings Of Leon - Sex On Fire: release date 11th August 2008 Issued as the first single from KOL's Only By The Night album, Sex On Fire is now the band's signature song around the world, topped the British charts and being certified five times Platinum in the UK and an incredible 13 times Platinum in Australia. The track has notched up an incredible 1.3 billion Spotify streams and over 530 million YouTube views. Kings Of Leon - Sex on Fire (Official Video)

Kings Of Leon - Use Somebody: release date 22nd September 2008 The second single from the huge Only By The Night album has enjoyed over 827 million Spotify streams and over 326 million YouTube views over the years, following a Number 2 placing in the UK charts back in 2008, which has led to the track being certified double Platinum in this country. Kings Of Leon - Use Somebody (Official Video)

Kings Of Leon - Pyro: release date 9th December 2010 Taken from the 2010 album Come Around Sundown, despite not making the Top 40 in UK, the song has amassed over 202 million streams and over 78 million YouTube views. Kings Of Leon - Pyro (Official Music Video)

Kings Of Leon - Waste A Moment: release date 9th September 2016 The first single from the album WALLS topped the Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart in US Billboard and has since seen over 206 million Spotify streams and over 28 million views on YouTube. Kings Of Leon - Chapter 1, Waste a Moment (Official Music Video)

Kings Of Leon - Closer: release date 19th September 2008 The opening track from the 10 times Platinum-selling album is a Kings Of Loen favourite in its own right, with over 223 million streams on Spotify and a more modest 9.9 million views for its official video, which sees a live performance on the David Letterman show. Kings Of Leon - Closer (Live on Letterman)

Kings Of Leon - WALLS: release date 22nd September 2016 The title track of KOL's seventh studio album was issue as a preview of the new record, and remains popular into the digital age. To date, it's had over 135 million Spotify streams and just under 50 million views on YouTube. Kings Of Leon - WALLS (Official Music Video)

Kings Of Leon - Wait For Me: release date 6th August 2013 The second single from the 2013 album Mechanical Bull made Number 31 in the UK charts and has since enjoyed over 134 million streams and Spotify and over 27 million views on YouTube. Kings Of Leon - Wait For Me (Audio)

Kings Of Leon - Supersoaker: release date 17th July 2013 The lead single from 2013's Mechanical Bull peaked at Number 32 in the UK charts. The track has since had over 120 million Spotify streams and over 32 million YouTube views. Kings Of Leon - Supersoaker

Kings Of Leon - Radioactive: release date 14th September 2010 The first single from 2010's Come Around Sundown had a memorable gospel-tinged video, giving the band a Number 7 hit in the UK The song has seen over 103 million streams and over 46 million video views. Kings Of Leon - Radioactive (Official Music Video)