Kings Of Leon reveal songs they'd want on every setlist

By Jenny Mensah

Nathan and Matthew Followill from the band, whose Stormy Weather track is our Radio X Record Of The Week, have discussed the tracks they always want play live.

Kings of Leon have discussed some of the songs they feel should never leave the setlist.

The Nashville rockers' eighth studio album, When You See Yourself, was released last week and their Stormy Weather track is our latest Radio X Record Of The Week.

Nathan and Matthew Followill spoke to Radio X about their new music, their career thus far and their live performances.

Asked by George Godfrey what tracks they feel will never leave the setlist, drummer Nathan replied wryly: "You know, you can name two right now!".

Quizzed about those that have a special meaning for them, lead guitarist Matthew mused: "It's tough because we all have our different songs that we think are the ones that should never leave the setlist and that we should play every night. One of them for me is Arizona [...] but other guys in the band feel that we could leave that one out some nights..."

Nathan added: "I would say Four Kicks. I could play that every night and be happy with that. Milk should be in the setlist every night, but I'm in my 40s now. It's going to be hard to remember any of this stuff.

"I'm gonna need teleprompters everywhere. Setlists taped to my drum kit," he joked.

Kings of Leon's When You See Yourself album is out now.

See the tracklist for When You See Yourself here:

1. When You See Yourself, Are You Far Away

2. The Bandit

3. 100,000 People

4. Stormy Weather

5. A Wave

6. Golden Restless Age

7. Time in Disguise

8. Supermarket

9. Claire and Eddie

10. Echoing

11. Fairytale