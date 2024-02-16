BST Hyde Park 2024: Kylie added to headliners

Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams, Andrea Bocelli and Shania Twain are among the acts headlining BST Hyde Park 2024. Picture: (L-R) Erik Melvin/Press/Press/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Find out who's playing shows at the London festival and how you can be there.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie has been confirmed for BST Hyde Park 2024.

The pop princess is the next headliner to be announced for the London gigs, playing a bill-topping set on Saturday 13th July.

The Padam Padam star joins previously announced acts Robbie Willams, Shania Twain and more.

Kylie said of the news: “I can’t wait to return to BST Hyde Park this summer. My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience. So excited to see you all again!”

Kylie has been confirmed for BST Hyde Park 2024. Picture: Press

Tickets on general sale Wednesday 21st February from 10am at www.bst-hydepark.com and pre-sales take place this Friday 16th Feb.

Find out who's playing BST Hyde Park 2024 so far and how to buy tickets below.

Robbie Williams is also set for a headline set at BST Hyde Park 2024. Picture: Press

Who's headlining BST Hyde Park 2024?*

Friday 5th July: Andrea Bocelli -Tickets on sale now

Saturday 6th July: Robbie Williams - Tickets on sale now

Sunday 7th July: Shania Twain - Tickets on sale now

Saturday 13th July: Kylie - JUST ANNNOUNCED (Tickets on general sale Wednesday 21st February, pre-sale Friday 16th Feb)

Sunday 14th July: STRAY KIDS - Tickets on sale now

*More acts are still to be announced.

Who's on the line-up for BST Hyde Park?

Shania Twain will be joined by special guests The Corrs on 7th July, with the rest of the line-up still to be announced.

The rest of the line-up for of support acts are yet to be announced, but watch this space for any updates.

Last year's BST Hyde Park saw headline performances from Guns N' Roses, Lana Del Rey, Bruce Springsteen, P!nk, Billy Joel, BLACKPINK and Take That.

Watch Guns N' Roses play Paradise City at the London festival: