Jake Bugg and more added to Black Deer Festival 2022

Jake Bugg is among the acts announced for Black Deer 2022. Picture: Press/Jack Bridgeland

The Nottingham singer-songwriter is among the acts set for the festival next year. Find out when it takes place and if tickets are on sale.

Black Deer Festival has shared its latest line-up for 2022.

The music event, which takes place from 17th - 19th June 2022 at Eridge Park, Kent, have just announced a new wave of acts, which sees Jack Bugg added to the line-up.

Find out everything we know about the Americana festival so far, including when it takes place, who's performing and how to get tickets.

What date is Black Deer Festival 2022?

Black Deer Festival takes place from 17th-19th June 2022.

Where does Black Deer Festival 2022 take place?

Black Deer takes place at Eridge Park in Kent.

Van Morrison is one of three acts headlining Black Deer Festival. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Who's headlining Black Deer festival 2022?

So far, Black Deer 2022 has announced Wilco as the Saturday night headliner and Van Morrison to top the bill on the Sunday night in a UK exclusive. The Friday night headliner is still to be announced.

Jake Bugg is among a new wave of acts confirmed for Black Deer 2022. Picture: Press

Who else is on the line-up for Black Deer Festival 2022?

Elsewhere, the Black Deer line-up includes Jake Bugg, Imelda May, the Waterboys, Foy Vance and more.

Are tickets for Black Deer 2022 on sale?

Yes. Tickets and camping packages for Black Deer festival are on sale now at blackdeer.com.