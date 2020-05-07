VIDEO: Guns N’ Roses announce Sweet Child O’ Mine children’s book

7 May 2020, 13:47 | Updated: 7 May 2020, 17:46

The rockers have announced the details of a new children's picture book inspired by their iconic single, which is available to pre-order now.

Guns N Roses have announced the details of a children's book entitled Sweet Child O' Mine.

Taking to Twitter this week, the LA rockers shared a video introducing the picture book, which is inspired by the lyrics of their Appetite for Destruction single.

The book, which is illustrated by Jennifer Zivoin is available to pre-order now on Amazon.

The book's product description on Amazon reads: "Iconic band Guns N' Roses gives new meaning to the beloved lyrics from Sweet Child O' Mine in this vivid, heartfelt picture book. Follow a child's wondrous discovery that music is everywhere around us--from the gentle wind blowing through the bluest skies, to the fearful crash of the thunder and the rain.

"With Jennifer Zivoin's evocative, sweeping paintings, Sweet Child O' Mine celebrates love and music, and how they bring us together in the sweetest ways."

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses Sweet Child O' Mine becomes first 80s video to hit 1 billion views on YouTube

Guns N' Roses Slash and Axl Rose perform at the Vive Latino 2020 festival
Guns N' Roses will release a children's book inspired by their Sweet Child O' Mine single. Picture: ALEJANDRO MELENDEZ/AFP via Getty Images

QUIZ: Which classic member of Guns N' Roses are you?

Meanwhile, Axl rose and co are yet to postpone their 2020 UK and Irish dates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers were set to be the first musical act to play a gig at the new Tottenham Hotspur football ground, with their dates taking place there this month.

GNR'S current dates are still as follows.

What are Guns N' Roses current 2020 UK & Ireland dates?

Friday 29 May - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Friday 30 May - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London,

Thursday 25 June - Glasgow Green, Glasgow

Saturday 27 June - Marlay Park, Dublin

Are Guns N' Roses 2020 UK dates cancelled or postponed? Get the latest here

Latest Videos

David Bowie and Kurt Cobain

The best cover versions ever

Features

Arctic Monkey's Matt Helders on Iggy Pop's Post Pop Depression Tour n 2016

The best rock drummers of all time

Features

Chris Moyles leaves Dom hanging live on-air and he hates it

VIDEO: Chris Moyles leaves Dom hanging live on-air and he absolutely hates it!

The Chris Moyles Show

Steve Carell in the trailer for Netflix's Space Force

Who stars in Space Force with Steve Carell & when is it released on Netflix?

News

Guns N' Roses Songs

Guns N' Roses Latest

See more Guns N' Roses Latest

MEXICO-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-VIVE LATINO

Are Guns N' Roses 2020 UK dates cancelled or postponed? Get the latest here
Guns' N' Roses Axl Rose and Slash in March 2020

Guns N' Roses working on "killer new stuff"

AC/DC and Guns N'Roses

QUIZ: Guns N'Roses lyric or AC/DC lyric?

Quizzes

Buckethead, performing with Guns N'Roses at the MTV Awards, 2002

The most controversial line-up changes in history

Features

Guns N' Roses classic line-up of Drummer Steven Adler, Duff McKagan, frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and guitarist Izzy Stradlin

QUIZ: Which classic member of Guns N' Roses are you?

Quizzes