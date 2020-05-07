VIDEO: Guns N’ Roses announce Sweet Child O’ Mine children’s book

The rockers have announced the details of a new children's picture book inspired by their iconic single, which is available to pre-order now.

Guns N Roses have announced the details of a children's book entitled Sweet Child O' Mine.

Taking to Twitter this week, the LA rockers shared a video introducing the picture book, which is inspired by the lyrics of their Appetite for Destruction single.

The book, which is illustrated by Jennifer Zivoin is available to pre-order now on Amazon.

The book's product description on Amazon reads: "Iconic band Guns N' Roses gives new meaning to the beloved lyrics from Sweet Child O' Mine in this vivid, heartfelt picture book. Follow a child's wondrous discovery that music is everywhere around us--from the gentle wind blowing through the bluest skies, to the fearful crash of the thunder and the rain.

"With Jennifer Zivoin's evocative, sweeping paintings, Sweet Child O' Mine celebrates love and music, and how they bring us together in the sweetest ways."

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses Sweet Child O' Mine becomes first 80s video to hit 1 billion views on YouTube

Guns N' Roses will release a children's book inspired by their Sweet Child O' Mine single. Picture: ALEJANDRO MELENDEZ/AFP via Getty Images

QUIZ: Which classic member of Guns N' Roses are you?

Meanwhile, Axl rose and co are yet to postpone their 2020 UK and Irish dates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers were set to be the first musical act to play a gig at the new Tottenham Hotspur football ground, with their dates taking place there this month.

GNR'S current dates are still as follows.

What are Guns N' Roses current 2020 UK & Ireland dates?

Friday 29 May - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Friday 30 May - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London,

Thursday 25 June - Glasgow Green, Glasgow

Saturday 27 June - Marlay Park, Dublin

Are Guns N' Roses 2020 UK dates cancelled or postponed? Get the latest here