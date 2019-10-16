Guns N' Roses Sweet Child O' Mine becomes first 80s video to hit 1 billion views on YouTube

The iconic video for Sweet Child O' Mine has beaten the likes of A-ha's Take On Me to reach the one billion mark on the video streaming platform.

Guns N' Roses have reached another milestone with one of their most iconic singles.

The legendary rock band's Sweet Child O' Mine video has become the first released in the 1980s to reach 1 billion views on YouTube.

Watch Guns N' Roses play the track at The London Stadium above.

As reported by Music Week, the 1988 track (released in 1989 in the UK) - which is taken from the band's 1987 debut album, Appetite For Destruction - has beaten out stiff competition from very memorable 80s videos across the genres.

It took the accolade from the likes of Aha's Take on Me, which had 943 million views, Cyndi Lauper's Girls Just Want To Have Fun, which had 786 million views, The Police's Every Breath You Take, which scored 699 million views, and Michael Jackson's Billie Jean video, which astonishingly only had 694 million views.

Watch the iconic video here:

READ MORE: Why does Slash from Guns N' Roses wear a hat?

It's not the first time Axl Rose, Slash and co have made an impact on the YouTube charts, with their November Rain video beating Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit promo to become the first video of the 90s to reach the one billion mark.

The LA rockers, who are currently in their classic line up of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and Dizzy Reed have been tipped for the new Terminator film.

According to an Australian Guns N' Roses Facebook fan group called GUNS OVER OZ, insiders who are close to the band reveal they have been invited to watch a "rough" cut of the film to see if they'd be interested in making a soundtrack.

A fan claims: "A source who was working on Terminator: Dark Fate has informed that four members of Guns N’ Roses went to a private viewing of a rough copy of the upcoming Arnold Schwarzenegger sequel movie to see if they want to put a song on the soundtrack".

They add: "Apparently, Slash was at Axl’s house to record overdubs on a song for the rush release. At this point the song name is unknown. But yes 100% verified. Guns N’ Roses new music."



Guns N' Roses Axl Rose in 1998. Picture: L. Busacca/WireImage/Getty Images

The Paradise City rockers previously released a soundtrack for James Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgement Day back in 1991.

Watch the video for You Could Be Mine, which featured on Use Your Illusion II here:

Take our 80s video quiz: