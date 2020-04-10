QUIZ: Which classic member of Guns N' Roses are you?
10 April 2020, 08:00 | Updated: 10 April 2020, 08:01
Do you think you know which classic GNR member you'd be? Take our test!
This week marked the 58th birthday of Guns N' Roses co-founder and former lead guitarist Izzy Stradlin.
The Welcome To The Jungle band has seen plenty of line-up changes throughout the years, but which classic member of Guns N' Roses would you be?
Take our quiz below to find out:
READ MORE: Why Does Slash From Guns N' Roses Wear A Hat?