Are Guns N' Roses 2020 UK dates cancelled or postponed? Get the latest here

2 May 2020, 08:00 | Updated: 2 May 2020, 08:01

Axl Rose and co are scheduled to be playing London's new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month, but have the dates been postponed?

Last year saw Guns N' Roses announce their UK dates for 2020. Last year, the Welcome To The Jungle rockers confirmed that they would become the first music act to play the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with dates set for Friday 29 and Saturday 30 May.

Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed and co are then scheduled to play Glasgow Green on 25 June, followed by Dublin's Marlay Park on 27 June.

But with countless gigs and festivals being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what does it mean for the rockers dates? Have Guns N' Roses UK and Irish gigs been cancelled or postponed? And If so, when have they been rescheduled for?

Find out what we know so far here.

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose
Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose. Picture: ALEJANDRO MELENDEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Have Guns N' Roses UK dates been cancelled?

So far, despite their gigs on Tottenham Hotspurs' new football ground looming, there has been no update on whether Guns N' Roses UK dates will be cancelled or postponed. The same goes for their Irish date.

What are Guns N' Roses current 2020 UK & Ireland dates?

Friday 29 May - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Friday 30 May - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London,

Thursday 25 June - Glasgow Green, Glasgow

Saturday 27 June - Marlay Park, Dublin

