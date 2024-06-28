Green Day at Wembley Stadium, London: stage times, support, tickets, travel & more

28 June 2024, 10:30

Green Day live at Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, 25th June 2024
Green Day live at Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, 25th June 2024. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty
The Saviors tour makes its final stop off in the UK this Saturday at Wembley. Here's everything you need to know about the show.

After headlining the Isle Of Wight festival last weekend and playing shows in Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin, Green Day bring their Saviors tour to London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday 29th June.

The punk trio - comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool - previously announced their Saviors tour and teased they'd be celebrating the anniversary of their seminal albums, which were released on 1 February 1994 and 20th September 2004 respectively.

Find out everything you need to know about Green Day at Wembley this weekend, including their stage times, support acts and more.

Green Day are among the headliners for Isle Of Wight 2024
Green Day are among the headliners for Isle Of Wight 2024. Picture: Press/Alice Baxley

What are Green Day's stage times at Wembley Stadium?

According to Time Out, the timings for Saturday 29th June are as follows:

  • Gates open - 4.30pm
  • Maid Of Ace - 5.35pm
  • Nothing But Thieves - 6.35pm
  • Green Day - 8.00pm

Who's supporting Green Day at Wembley Stadium?

Support for Green Day at Wembley comes from Radio X favourites Nothing But Thieves and Hastings rockers Maid Of Ace.

Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves | Overcome

Are there still tickets for Green Day at Wembley Stadium?

Although the gig has been listed as sold out, extra tickets for Green Day's Wembley show were released in the past couple of weeks, so check availability at Ticketmaster.

Is there a bag policy at Green Day's Wembley Stadium show?

Like most venues, Wembley Stadium is operating a restricted bag policy, so check the details here before you head off to the venue.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong on honesty in songwriting

What will Green Day play on their setlist at Wembley Stadium?

Green Day have previously announced that they will be playing the albums Dookie and American Idiot in full. Their show at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow on Tuesday 25th June went like this:

  • The American Dream Is Killing Me

Dookie

  • Burnout
  • Having A Blast
  • Chump
  • Longview
  • Welcome To Paradise
  • Pulling Teeth
  • Basket Case
  • She
  • Sassafrass Roots
  • When I Come Around
  • Coming Clean
  • Emenius Sleepus
  • In The End
  • F.O.D.
  • All By Myself
  • Know Your Enemy
  • Look Ma No Brains
  • Dilemma
  • Minority
  • Brain Stew

American Idiot

  • American Idiot
  • Jesus Of Suburbia
  • Holiday
  • Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
  • Are We The Waiting
  • St Jimmy
  • Give Me Novocaine
  • She's A Rebel
  • Extraordinary Girl
  • Letterbomb
  • Wake Me Up When September Ends
  • Homecoming
  • Whatsername
  • Bobby Sox

Encore

  • Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)

