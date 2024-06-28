Green Day at Wembley Stadium, London: stage times, support, tickets, travel & more

Green Day live at Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, 25th June 2024. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

By Radio X

The Saviors tour makes its final stop off in the UK this Saturday at Wembley. Here's everything you need to know about the show.

After headlining the Isle Of Wight festival last weekend and playing shows in Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin, Green Day bring their Saviors tour to London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday 29th June.

The punk trio - comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool - previously announced their Saviors tour and teased they'd be celebrating the anniversary of their seminal albums, which were released on 1 February 1994 and 20th September 2004 respectively.

Find out everything you need to know about Green Day at Wembley this weekend, including their stage times, support acts and more.

Green Day are among the headliners for Isle Of Wight 2024. Picture: Press/Alice Baxley

What are Green Day's stage times at Wembley Stadium?

According to Time Out, the timings for Saturday 29th June are as follows:

Gates open - 4.30pm

Maid Of Ace - 5.35pm

Nothing But Thieves - 6.35pm

Green Day - 8.00pm

Who's supporting Green Day at Wembley Stadium?

Support for Green Day at Wembley comes from Radio X favourites Nothing But Thieves and Hastings rockers Maid Of Ace.

Are there still tickets for Green Day at Wembley Stadium?

Although the gig has been listed as sold out, extra tickets for Green Day's Wembley show were released in the past couple of weeks, so check availability at Ticketmaster.

Is there a bag policy at Green Day's Wembley Stadium show?

Like most venues, Wembley Stadium is operating a restricted bag policy, so check the details here before you head off to the venue.

What will Green Day play on their setlist at Wembley Stadium?

Green Day have previously announced that they will be playing the albums Dookie and American Idiot in full. Their show at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow on Tuesday 25th June went like this:

The American Dream Is Killing Me

Dookie

Burnout

Having A Blast

Chump

Longview

Welcome To Paradise

Pulling Teeth

Basket Case

She

Sassafrass Roots

When I Come Around

Coming Clean

Emenius Sleepus

In The End

F.O.D.

All By Myself

Know Your Enemy

Look Ma No Brains

Dilemma

Minority

Brain Stew

American Idiot

American Idiot

Jesus Of Suburbia

Holiday

Boulevard Of Broken Dreams

Are We The Waiting

St Jimmy

Give Me Novocaine

She's A Rebel

Extraordinary Girl

Letterbomb

Wake Me Up When September Ends

Homecoming

Whatsername

Bobby Sox

Encore