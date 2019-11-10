The most outrageous claims in rock

Johnny Borrelll in 2006
Picture: Titia Hahne / Getty Images

The best rock stars are the ones who keep us entertained with their grandiose claims. But sometimes, musicians go a little too far...

  1. Johnny Borrell on Razorlight's place in history

    "I'm the best songwriter of my generation," Borrell told the NME in 2004. "Ask me in 20 years about The Libertines.

    Well, they're still here 15 years later... how are Razorlight doing?

  2. Suede's Brett Anderson on sexuality

    "I’m a bisexual man who’s never had a homosexual experience," said the Suede frontman in a 1992 music press interview.

    This proclamation prompted Brian Molko to write the Placebo classic Nancy Boy.

  3. John Lennon on The Beatles' popularity

    “We’re more popular than Jesus now. I don’t know which will go first - rock ‘n’ roll or Christianity.” said John in one of the most famous boasts in rock history.

    Famous because it led to record burnings and a telling-off from the Pope. The band scraped through one last US tour in 1966 then put a stop to playing live.

  4. Noel Gallagher on Oasis

    "We're not arrogant, we just believe we're the best band in the world."

    Indeed.

  5. Sid Vicious on his public

    In his Sex Pistols heyday, the punk icon was asked if he made his music with the man in the street in mind. He replied:

    "No, I've met the man in the street. He's a c**t."

  6. David Bowie praising Hitler

    "Rock stars are fascists, too. Adolf Hitler was one of the first rock stars.”

    David Bowie caused controversy in September 1976 when he told Playboy magazine that the Nazi leader and architect of the Holocaust was "quite as good as [Mick] Jagger." He went on: "Look at some of his films and see how he moved. It’s astounding. And, boy, when he hit that stage, he worked an audience." This was during Bowie's coked up "Thin White Duke" period and this interview, plus a photo in which he appeared to be giving a Nazi salute when arriving at Victoria station in London, meant that it took years for the superstar to shake off accusations that he was a facist sympathiser.

  7. Serge Pizzorno on saving dance music

    “Dance music was on its arse before we came along."

    This is what the Kasabian guitarist claimed in 2006.

  8. Brandon Flowers on Sam's Town

    "This album is one of the best albums in the past 20 years," the Killers frontman told MTV in 2006.

    Having seen off The Bravery for apparently being Killers copyists, Brandon's confidence was clearly riding high.

  9. Julian Casablancas on his legacy

    "I want to be one of those people, be they writers, poets, musicians, who leaves clues for the next generation."

    So said the Strokes man in 2001 at the outset of his career. "The really good people leave clues that help feed the human race." Have you had enough yet?

  10. Yoko Ono on Ringo Starr

    "No one is probably going to believe it but he was the most influential Beatle."

    Yoko told Rolling Stone this surprising news in 2015. Hmmm.

  11. Tre Cool on being Green Day's drummer

    "I'm the greatest rock and roll drummer on the planet and you suck."

  12. Axl Rose on the benefits of being a rock star

    "I have a zoo," the Guns N'Roses frontman told Jimmy Fallon in 2012.

