The most outrageous claims in rock

The best rock stars are the ones who keep us entertained with their grandiose claims. But sometimes, musicians go a little too far...

Johnny Borrell on Razorlight's place in history Johnny Borrell onstage at V2006 festival. Picture: Tom Oldham/Pymca/Shutterstock "I'm the best songwriter of my generation," Borrell told the NME in 2004. "Ask me in 20 years about The Libertines. Well, they're still here 15 years later... how are Razorlight doing?

Suede's Brett Anderson on sexuality Brett Anderson performing at the BRIT Awards in 1993. Picture: Richard Young/Shutterstock "I’m a bisexual man who’s never had a homosexual experience," said the Suede frontman in a 1992 music press interview. This proclamation prompted Brian Molko to write the Placebo classic Nancy Boy.

John Lennon on The Beatles' popularity The Beatles at a press conference in August 1966. Picture: AP/Shutterstock “We’re more popular than Jesus now. I don’t know which will go first - rock ‘n’ roll or Christianity.” said John in one of the most famous boasts in rock history. Famous because it led to record burnings and a telling-off from the Pope. The band scraped through one last US tour in 1966 then put a stop to playing live.

Noel Gallagher on Oasis Noel Gallagher in 1997. Picture: Pat Pope/Shutterstock "We're not arrogant, we just believe we're the best band in the world." Indeed.

Sid Vicious on his public Sid Vicious in 1977. Picture: Richard Young/Shutterstock In his Sex Pistols heyday, the punk icon was asked if he made his music with the man in the street in mind. He replied: "No, I've met the man in the street. He's a c**t."

David Bowie praising Hitler David Bowie in Helsinki in 1976. Picture: Jarmo Hietaranta/Shutterstock "Rock stars are fascists, too. Adolf Hitler was one of the first rock stars.” David Bowie caused controversy in September 1976 when he told Playboy magazine that the Nazi leader and architect of the Holocaust was "quite as good as [Mick] Jagger." He went on: "Look at some of his films and see how he moved. It’s astounding. And, boy, when he hit that stage, he worked an audience." This was during Bowie's coked up "Thin White Duke" period and this interview, plus a photo in which he appeared to be giving a Nazi salute when arriving at Victoria station in London, meant that it took years for the superstar to shake off accusations that he was a facist sympathiser.

Serge Pizzorno on saving dance music Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian in 2006. Picture: Hugh Thompson/Shutterstock “Dance music was on its arse before we came along." This is what the Kasabian guitarist claimed in 2006.

Brandon Flowers on Sam's Town The Killers in Italy in 2006: Mark Stoermer, Ronnie Vannucci, Brandon Flowers and David Keuning. Picture: Alessia Laudoni/Shutterstock "This album is one of the best albums in the past 20 years," the Killers frontman told MTV in 2006. Having seen off The Bravery for apparently being Killers copyists, Brandon's confidence was clearly riding high.

Julian Casablancas on his legacy The Strokes in 2006:. Picture: Henny Ray Abrams/AP/Shutterstock "I want to be one of those people, be they writers, poets, musicians, who leaves clues for the next generation." So said the Strokes man in 2001 at the outset of his career. "The really good people leave clues that help feed the human race." Have you had enough yet?

Yoko Ono on Ringo Starr Yoko Ono, John Lennon and Ringo Starr at the Roxy Theatre, Los Angeles, 1976. Picture: Brad Elterman/Shutterstock "No one is probably going to believe it but he was the most influential Beatle." Yoko told Rolling Stone this surprising news in 2015. Hmmm.

Tre Cool on being Green Day's drummer Green Day in 2010: Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tre Cool. Picture: Harold Escalona/EPA/Shutterstock "I'm the greatest rock and roll drummer on the planet and you suck."