Billie Joe Armstrong visits Liverpool's Cavern Club & watches Green Day cover

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong performs in 2024. Picture: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Green Day frontman visited the iconic Liverpool venue, where The Beatles played their first gig.

Billie Joe Armstrong was captured visiting the Cavern Club this week.

The Green Day frontman was spotted visiting the iconic Liverpool venue, known for launching none other than The Beatles, where he was unexpectedly treated to a performance of his own music.

Callum McMorran was playing a set at the legendary location on Tuesday (7th January), when he came to find out his performance of Green Day's Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) was being watched by the man who wrote it himself!

Taking to Instagram the Cavern Club shared a clip of Armstrong dressed inconspicuously in a beanie hat, while filming the performance on his smartphone.

It was captioned: "Imagine performing a @greenday song to Billie Joe Armstrong... Well our resident @callummcmorran got to on The Cavern Club front stage."

Watch the moment he watched the classic 1997 song below:

The resident Cavern Club performer also shared a clip to his own socials, alongside the caption: "Cool moment tonight".

The caption on the video itself read: "When you're playing a Green Day song to the guy who wrote it".

Though the American Idiot singer was keen not to draw too much attention to himself during the performance, he was only too happy to pose for a photo at the venue, drinking what appeared to be a Guinness.

The photo, which sees him stood outside the traditional English telephone box at the venue, was posted by organisers, with the caption: "When Rock legends come to visit."

Billie Joe Armstrong has made his love for the UK no secret and he previously revealed to Radio X that he likes to come visit to watch local football matches in the capital.

Asked if he's looking forward to getting back to the UK, the frotnman told The Chris Moyles Show last year: "Yeah, I've been spending a lot of time there this past year and a half. I've really grown to love London and hanging out in Islington..."

"I've been going to a lot of soccer games also," the Dilemma singer revealed. "I saw Millwall, I saw Arsenal, I saw Leyton [Orient]. I love seeing the fans lose their s***".

He added: "But yeah, I'm definitely looking forward to coming out and playing. We always have great gigs (in the UK). I mean... We've been having great gigs since 1991 there."

Green Day - who are completed by Mike Dirnt and Tres Cool - are planning to come back and perform sooner rather than later, with a headline show set for Download Festival 2025.

The Basket Case rockers will play a bill-topping set at the hard rock festival alongside Sleep Token and Korn, with all three acts making their debut as headliners.

The festival has also announced 90 acts with, Weezer, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Jimmy Eat World, The Darkness and many more on the line-up.

