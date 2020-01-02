10 musicians who don't drink

2 January 2020

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, 2016
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, 2016. Picture: Mike Pont/WireImage/Getty Images

Need some inspiration for Dry January? These are the artists who've forsaken the booze for a healthier lifestyle.

  1. Billie Joe Armstrong

    After an onstage meltdown in 2012, the Green Day frontman quickly checked himself into rehab. He re-emerged a cleaner, happier man. "It got pretty scary for a while", he told USA Today in 2016.

  2. Chris Martin

    Chris Martin is famous for his healthy lifestyle – you just need to look at him to see that. He doesn’t drink, smoke, or even sip coffee. Lily Allen claims that the Coldplay frontman even staged an intervention on her following an unpleasant night where she apparently head-butted actor Orlando Bloom.

    Coldplay in Argentina, 2017
    Coldplay in Argentina, 2017. Picture: Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images

  3. Florence Welch

    Flo's last drink was on 2 February 2014 after years of overdoing it. She told Rolling Stone: "Being an extreme drinker was a huge part of my identity. When I stopped, there was this sense that I was letting some ghost of rock history down that I just couldn’t cope anymore. It was monumental. It was like, 'I’m going to die. I need to stop'."

    Florence and The Machine performs on main stage during Electric Picnic Music Festival 2019 at Stradbally Hall Estate on September 1, 2019
    Florence and The Machine performs on main stage during Electric Picnic Music Festival 2019 at Stradbally Hall Estate on September 1, 2019. Picture: Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

  4. Elton John

    Elton's recent autobiography was extremely candid about his punishing cocaine addiction, which led to some sorry stories. On 29 July 2019 he marked nearly three decades of sobriety, posting on Instagram: "29 years ago today, I was a broken man. I finally summoned up the courage to say 3 words that would change my life: “I need help”. Thank-you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety. I am eternally grateful"

  5. Anthony Kiedis

    The Chili Peppers' collective struggle with Bad Things is well documented, most notably in Anthony Kiedis's autobiography Scar Tissue. Original guitarist Hillel Slovak died of a heroin overdose in 1988, so it's just as well the band have overcome their demons.

    Anthony Kiedis of the US rock band the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during their concert by the Giza Pyramids on the western outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo, late on March 15, 2019.
    Anthony Kiedis of the US rock band the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during their concert by the Giza Pyramids on the western outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo, late on March 15, 2019. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

  6. Ozzy Osbourne

    Ozzy is famous for his partying days. But he’s moved on and doesn’t drink a drop any more. In 2018, he marked five years sober, saying: "I got to a point where I ran out of options... I’ve got to learn to live life on life’s terms.”

    Ozzy Osbourne signs star at Moscow Walk of Fame, 2018
    Ozzy Osbourne signs star at Moscow Walk of Fame, 2018. Picture: Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Image

  7. Lana Del Rey

    The Video Games singer told GQ magazine in 2012 that she was sent to boarding school at the age of 14 to "get sober": "I would drink every day. I would drink alone. I thought the whole concept was so f**king cool. A great deal of what I wrote on ‘Born To Die’ is about these wilderness years."

    Lana Del Rey in October 2019
    Lana Del Rey in October 2019. Picture: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

  8. Tom Chaplin

    Although Serge Pizzorno from Kasabian joked that Keane’s Tom Chaplin indulged in too much port, the Bedshaped singer checked himself into rehab in 2006. Nowadays he prefers a golf club to a night club.

    Keane in Concert, 2019
    Keane in Concert, 2019. Picture: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

  9. Steven Tyler

    Once part of the notorious "Toxic Twins" with bandmate Joe Perry, the Aerosmith frontman is a big fan of healthy living. In 2019 he marked nine years of sobriety.

    Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs onstage during Day 2 of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena on February 1, 2019 in Atlanta
    Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs onstage during Day 2 of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena on February 1, 2019 in Atlanta. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

  10. Ringo Starr

    The former Beatle was a notable lush in the 1970s, hanging out with hell-raisers like Keith Moon and Harry Nilsson, but the drummer and his second wife Barbara Bach found things got so bad in the early 80s that the pair checked into rehab and haven't looked back. "I just couldn’t really move without alcohol," said Ringo.

    Public Art Dedication For Ringo Starr's "Peace And Love", November 2019
    Public Art Dedication For Ringo Starr's "Peace And Love", November 2019. Picture: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

