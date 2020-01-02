10 musicians who don't drink
2 January 2020, 16:08
Need some inspiration for Dry January? These are the artists who've forsaken the booze for a healthier lifestyle.
-
Billie Joe Armstrong
After an onstage meltdown in 2012, the Green Day frontman quickly checked himself into rehab. He re-emerged a cleaner, happier man. "It got pretty scary for a while", he told USA Today in 2016.
-
Chris Martin
Chris Martin is famous for his healthy lifestyle – you just need to look at him to see that. He doesn’t drink, smoke, or even sip coffee. Lily Allen claims that the Coldplay frontman even staged an intervention on her following an unpleasant night where she apparently head-butted actor Orlando Bloom.
-
Florence Welch
Flo's last drink was on 2 February 2014 after years of overdoing it. She told Rolling Stone: "Being an extreme drinker was a huge part of my identity. When I stopped, there was this sense that I was letting some ghost of rock history down that I just couldn’t cope anymore. It was monumental. It was like, 'I’m going to die. I need to stop'."
-
Elton John
Elton's recent autobiography was extremely candid about his punishing cocaine addiction, which led to some sorry stories. On 29 July 2019 he marked nearly three decades of sobriety, posting on Instagram: "29 years ago today, I was a broken man. I finally summoned up the courage to say 3 words that would change my life: “I need help”. Thank-you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety. I am eternally grateful"
-
Anthony Kiedis
The Chili Peppers' collective struggle with Bad Things is well documented, most notably in Anthony Kiedis's autobiography Scar Tissue. Original guitarist Hillel Slovak died of a heroin overdose in 1988, so it's just as well the band have overcome their demons.
-
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy is famous for his partying days. But he’s moved on and doesn’t drink a drop any more. In 2018, he marked five years sober, saying: "I got to a point where I ran out of options... I’ve got to learn to live life on life’s terms.”
-
Lana Del Rey
The Video Games singer told GQ magazine in 2012 that she was sent to boarding school at the age of 14 to "get sober": "I would drink every day. I would drink alone. I thought the whole concept was so f**king cool. A great deal of what I wrote on ‘Born To Die’ is about these wilderness years."
-
Tom Chaplin
Although Serge Pizzorno from Kasabian joked that Keane’s Tom Chaplin indulged in too much port, the Bedshaped singer checked himself into rehab in 2006. Nowadays he prefers a golf club to a night club.
-
Steven Tyler
Once part of the notorious "Toxic Twins" with bandmate Joe Perry, the Aerosmith frontman is a big fan of healthy living. In 2019 he marked nine years of sobriety.
-
Ringo Starr
The former Beatle was a notable lush in the 1970s, hanging out with hell-raisers like Keith Moon and Harry Nilsson, but the drummer and his second wife Barbara Bach found things got so bad in the early 80s that the pair checked into rehab and haven't looked back. "I just couldn’t really move without alcohol," said Ringo.