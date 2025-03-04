Green Day cancel final show of Australian tour due to Cyclone Alfred

Green Day have axed their last date Down Under. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The punk rock trio have been forced to end their tour Down Under early due to the historic extreme weather event.

Green Day have been forced to cancel the last show on their Australian tour due to Cyclone Alfred.

The pop punk trio - comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt - were set to play the the final Down Under date of their Savior’s Tour at the Gold Coast’s Robina Stadium on Wednesday (5 March), but have unfortunately had to cut axe the show due to the extreme weather event.

Taking to their Instagram stories today (4th March) the band wrote: “Hey Australia, unfortunately due to circumstances out of our control, tomorrow’s Gold Coast show has been cancelled.”

The American Dream Is Killing Me rockers added: “With Cyclone Alfred bringing some seriously nasty weather, it’s just not possible to go ahead safely. We know this is a huge disappointment, and we’re just as bummed as you are. Stay safe out there!”

Green Day cancel their final Australian date. Picture: Instagram/Green Day

The Robina Stadium has also issued a statement, which read: “We know how excited fans were for the concert and we share your disappointment. Concert organisers explored every opportunity to go ahead with the event, but the safety and travel certainty of concert goers, performers and staff cannot be ensured under current conditions.”

The tropical cyclone is expected to be the biggest to hit Queensland in over 50 years.

Green Day continue their Saviors World Tour this month with dates at Lollapalooza Indie and Tecate Pa'l Norte in Mexico before heading back on home soil for two weekends at Coachella Festival in Indio California.

The band - who last year celebrated 20 years of their American Idiot album and 30 years of their Dookie album - will also play a headline set a Download Festival 2025.

Joining them at the top of the bill will be Sleep Token and Korn, with all three bands making their debut as Download headliners.

Joining them on the line-up is the likes of Weezer, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Jimmy Eat World, The Darkness and many more.

