Green Day at Emirates Old Trafford Manchester: stage times, support, setlist, tickets & more

Green Day kick off their 2024 UK tour dates this week. Picture: Alice Baxley

Billie Joe Armstrong and co play the Manchester cricket ground this week as part of their 2024 The Saviors Tour. Find out who joins them and when to expect them on stage.

Green Day are set to kick off their UK & Ireland tour with a show in Manchester tonight.

The punk trio - comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tres Cool - will showcase their most recent album, Saviors, while celebrating Dookie and American Idiot's 30th and 20th anniversaries respectively.

So what can we expect from Green Day at Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, who's joining them as support on the night and what time can we expect them to hit the stage?

Find out what we know about the stage times, setlist and more here...

When are Green Day playing Emirates Old Trafford?

Green Day will play the Manchester cricket ground on Friday 21st June 2024.

Who's supporting Green Day in Manchester?

Green Day's Emirates Old Trafford show will see them supported by Hastings punk outfit Maid Of Ace and Southend rockers Nothing But Thieves.

Nothing But Thieves are among the support acts for Green Day's tour. Picture: Press

What are the stage times for Green Day at Emirates Old Trafford?*

Gates: 4.00pm

Maid Of Ace: 5.35pm

Nothing But Thieves: 6.35pm

Green Day: 8pm

Curfew: 10.30pm

*Stage times are approximate and fans should arrive in plenty of time to avoid disappointment. Keep an eye on both Green Day and Emirates Old Trafford's socials for the latest info.



:: TONIGHT. Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Doors - 4pm@MaidOfAce - 5.35pm

NBT - 6.35pm@GreenDay - 8pm :: pic.twitter.com/8dPZFLhDZA — Nothing But Thieves (@NBThieves) June 21, 2024

What will Green Day play on their setlist in Manchester?

Green Day are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal album Dookie and the 20th anniversary of 2004’s American Idiot, so we'd expect to hear the likes of Welcome To Paradise, Basket Case, When I Come Around and Longview as well as Holiday, Wake Me Up When September Ends and of course American Idiot. Since The Saviors Tour is named after the band's most recent album, we can also expect to see them perform the highlights from the album such as lead track The American Dream Is Killing Me, Dilemma, Look Ma, No Brains! and Bobby Sox.

See the setlist for their recent show at Gelredome, Arnhem, Netherlands for an idea of what they might play:

The American Dream Is Killing Me

Dookie:

Burnout

Having A Blast

Chump

Longview

Welcome to Paradise

Pulling Teeth

Basket Case

She

Sassafras Roots

When I Come Around

Coming Clean

Emenius Sleepus

In the End

F.O.D.

All by Myself

Know Your Enemy

Look Ma, No Brains!

One Eyed Bastard

Dilemma

Minority

Brain Stew

American Idiot:

American Idiot

Jesus of Suburbia

Holiday

Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Are We the Waiting

St. Jimmy

Give Me Novacaine

She's a Rebel

Extraordinary Girl

Letterbomb

Wake Me Up When September Ends

Homecoming

Whatsername

Bobby Sox

Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

How to get to Emirates Old Trafford Manchester:

The postcode for Emirates Old Trafford Manchester is M16 0PX.

You can get to the venue by Car, Metrolink, Bus, Train, Metroshuttle and more.

The cricket ground has warned today that roads and trams will be busier and to plan ahead no matter how you plan to travel.

Visit Emirates Old Trafford's Getting To Us page and their Plan Your Visit page for full information.

Are you heading to Green Day at the @EmiratesOT on Friday [21 June].



Whether you're travelling by bus, train, tram or on foot, we recommend leaving plenty of time for your journey.



Bee in the know and check up-to-date travel info: https://t.co/AHx5EUUQsS pic.twitter.com/3e7gEUMyCu — Bee Network (@BeeNetwork) June 19, 2024

Are there still tickets available for Green Day at Emirates Old Trafford Manchester?

Yes, there are very limited tickets to see Green Day at Emirates Old Trafford. Visit Ticketmaster for more.

What are Green Day's 2024 UK & Ireland Tour dates?

Friday 21st June 2024: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford

Sunday 23rd June Isle Of Wight Festival

Tuesday 25th June Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Thursday 27th June Marlay Park, Dublin

Saturday 29th June 2024: London Wembley Stadium