Shirley Manson shares health update with hospital snap: "She lives!"

The Garbage singer's post comes after the band were forced to cancel the remainder of their dates this year.

Shirley Manson has shared an update with her fans after recovering from surgery.

The Garbage singer took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in a hospital bed alongside the caption: "She lives!"

It's not certain what kind of procedure the Bleed Like Me singer has had, but Manson has clearly taken the downtime to reflect and share her deepest thoughts after spending the week in bed mostly "doomscrolling".

She began: "I’m choosing to remind myself, as I lie here trying to recover from major surgery, that there are still beautiful things in the world. Animals, flowers, oceans, trees. I’m so grateful to all the people who have gone out of their way to love on me, take care of me, check in on me. I cling on to their kindness and their thoughtfulness and their care.

"Mostly I have spent the week in bed. Mostly I have been doomscrolling.

"As you can imagine, like everyone else, I’m trying really hard not to lose my mind."

Taking on more political topics, the 58-year-old musician added: "We are a year out from October 7th and the brutal and horrifying attack by Hamas on innocent Israeli citizens. It was terrifying and shattering to witness. I can’t imagine how many Israelis must have suffered and how many are left trembling in fear.

And yet this morning I saw more and more Palestinians being blown to smithereens on my stupid phone screen. A year down the line and we are still watching this punitive horror unfold."

Manson went on: "On top of which we are now witnessing the collective punishment of the Lebanese civilian population unfolding.

"I try to imagine the untold suffering of the hostages held in captivity since last year. Those whose lives were so mercilessly destroyed. The hellscape of fear and suffering they and their families have been caught up in."

The World is Not Enough singer added: "White skin is not more important than brown or black skin.

"We are all living in the same world. We all deserve a life of peace and happiness.

"No one will convince me otherwise."

The post follows the cancellation of the band's remaining 2024 dates, due to an injury she sustained.

Taking to social media on Friday 2nd August the transatlantic outfit shared a statement, which read: "It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of all our remaining dates for the rest of the year due to an injury that Shirley sustained on our recent tour in Europe that will require surgery and "No one is more crushed about this than I am. You know I would push through if I could.

"This is not a decision that we have taken lightly, and we apologise to our amazing fans and supportive promoters.

"We look forward to playing for you all again in 2025."

No one is more crushed about this than we are. You know we would push through if we could. pic.twitter.com/1pBXqmDS6Y — Garbage (@garbage) August 1, 2024

Though it wasn't clear what the injury was, Manson made it clear to her fans that she was "crushed" over the decision and "would have pushed through" if she could.

Now the I'm Only Happy When It Rains singer shared an update, posting a picture of her vocal chords, which she was told were "beautiful" by doctors, despite the fact she returned home feeling like a "hot mess" and suffering from laryngitis.

"I came home from tour an absolute hot mess," the 57-year-old rocker began "So broken that my poor husband had to push me through Heathrow and LAX airports in a wheelchair. I also had a dose of laryngitis and a massive cold sore on my lip. Anyway the point of this whole story is: I was freaking out that I had somehow managed to damage my vocal cords on top of everything else but yesterday I was scoped and everything is as it should be. These are my vocal cords. My doctor said they were beautiful."

