Franz Ferdinand's Take Me Out reaches 1 billion streams on Spotify as new album is released

10 January 2025, 10:13

Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos in 2019
Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos in 2019. Picture: Xavi Torrent/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Alex Kapranos and co have celebrated the milestone on the same week as their new album The Human Fear is released.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Franz Ferdinand have reached 1 billion streams with their Take Me Out single.

The much-loved indie track was the second single to be taken from the band's self-titled debut album and scored a number 3 in the UK singles chart.

It's gone on to fill indie dancefloors ever since and clearly sits in many music-lovers playlists around the world, amassing an impressive amount of streams on Spotify.

This week saw the Scottish rockers took to Instagram to mark the 2004's track achievement, sharing a snippet of its classic video alongside the caption: "We’ve just heard that ‘Take Me Out’ has reached one billion streams on @spotify. Thanks to all you crazy streamers. Anyway, enough about that. The Human Fear is what we’re doing now and it’s out tomorrow."

Despite their celebratory post, Franz Ferdinand are definitely looking forward and this Friday (10th January) have released their sixth studio album The Human Fear.

The record, which is the follow-up to 2018's Always Ascending, includes previously released singles Audacious, Night Or Day and the band's most recent toe-tapper, Hooked.

Franz Ferdinand - Hooked (Official Audio)

The Human Fear marks the band's first studio album with new drummer Audrey Tait, who replaced original member Paul Thomson in 2021.

Franz Ferdinand in 2024
Franz Ferdinand in 2024. Picture: Fiona Torre/Press

Franz Ferdinand are showing no signs of stopping this year, playing a special show at Liverpool's Grand Central Hotel on 11th January, before playing live dates and festivals across Europe.

The band have also just added three live dates to their 2025 US and Canada tour with tickets on sale here from Friday 10th January at 10am.

Visit franzferdinand.com their live dates and find out how to buy tickets.

Stream Franz Ferdinand's brand new album, The Human Fear, below:

