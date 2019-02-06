Elbow, Two Door Cinema Club and Foals for Y Not Festival 2019

Elbow, 2018. Picture: Press

The line-up for 2019's festival at Pikehall, Derbyshire has been announced... Get the full ticket details right here.

Y Not Festival returns to Derbyshire this July for its 14th year, with the summer’s biggest indie line-up.

Headlining at Pikehall between 25 and 28 July 2019 will be Elbow, Two Door Cinema Club and Foals.

Foals will be finishing the weekend of music as part of their limited run of UK shows in 2019. This year sees them release two albums, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Parts 1 and 2.

Y Not Festival 2019 poster. Picture: Press/Outside Organization

Joining the bill of rising stars and music legends will be Mercury prize winners Wolf Alice, pop-punk heroes You Me At Six, indie royalty Franz Ferdinand, up and coming superstar Gerry Cinnamon, Mancunian legends Happy Mondays, Miles Kane, IDLES, White Lies, Kate Nash and many more.

Also on the bill are some of Radio X's tips for 2019, including Ten Tonnes, Sea Girls, Sports Team, Indoor Pets, Fuzzy Sun, and The Snuts. You can find out more about them here.

Tickets for Y Not Festival are on sale now at www.ynotfestival.com/tickets

Two Door Cinema Club, 2019. Picture: Press

Y Not Festival 2019 line up so far - more to be announced:

Elbow, Two Door Cinema Club, Foals, Wolf Alice, Franz Ferdinand, You Me At Six, Don Broco, Happy Mondays, Echo & the Bunnymen, The Hunna, Miles Kane, Gerry Cinnamon, IDLES, Dermot Kennedy, White Lies (Thursday headliner), Kate Nash, The Pigeon Detectives, Rat Boy, The Damned, Professor Green, Mahalia, The Subways, Lucy Rose, The Rifles, The Big Moon, Sunflower Bean, Sea Girls, Skinny Lister, Black Honey, Ten Tonnes, Fontaines D.C., Ade Suleiman, Easy Life, Sports Team, Samm Henshaw, Cassia, Indoor Pets, Laurel, Arkells, Demob Happy, Anteros, Lucia, Puppy, Orchards, The Snuts, Pip Blom, Fangclub, Only the Poets, The Murder Capital, Deco, Sophie and the Giants, Casey Lowry, Zuzu, Fuzzy Sun, Bitch Falcon, Hotel Lux, Baba Naga, Age of L.U.N.A, Twisted Wheel, Larkins, Glass Caves, The Hubbards, The Reytons, Kashmere, Raised By Owls, Dancehall, Spun, Dirty Little Liars, King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys, and Mr Motivator.