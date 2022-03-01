The Killers, Franz Ferdinand, Inhaler and more axe Russian gigs amid invasion of Ukraine

The Killers, Franz Ferdinand and Inhaler have all cancelled dates in Russia. Picture: 1. Bryan Bedder/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 2. Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images 3. Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

More acts have pulled gigs in Russia due to Putin's invasion of Ukraine, while other bands are putting announcing their live dates on hold.

The Killers are among the latest acts to cancel their Russia dates.

Brandon Flowers and co were set to play Park Live Festival, which is set for the capital in July, but has since pulled their place on the bill due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The festival also includes the likes of My Chemical Romance, Limp Bizkit, Gorillaz and Sum 41 on its line-up.

Meanwhile, Franz Ferdinand has also cancelled their Russian dates, despite having a "deep relationship" with their fans in the country.

Alex Kapranos and co wrote on Twitter: "We are cancelling our Russian shows that are scheduled for this summer. The only reason for this is the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian state."

The Take Me Out rockers added: "We love Russia. This great country has inspired our band through its art and literature and since we first played there seventeen years ago, we have built a rich and deep relationship with our Russian fans.

We are cancelling our Russian shows that are scheduled for this summer. The only reason for this is the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian state. 1/4 — Franz Ferdinand (@Franz_Ferdinand) March 1, 2022

Irish rockers Inhaler have also followed suit, with a statement, which read: "We are sorry we have to cancel our tour of Moscow, Kyiv and Vilnius. Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine, Russia and Lithuania.

"Wishing for Peace."

We are sorry we have to cancel our tour of Moscow, Kyiv and Vilnius. Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine, Russia and Lithuania.



Wishing for Peace.



Inhaler — Inhaler (@InhalerDublin) February 28, 2022

The news comes after Green Day cancelled their gig in Moscow, and the Eurovision Song Contest also decided to rule out Russia from participating this year.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced the decision to ban Russia from the show, saying it could bring the competition into disrepute "in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine".

In a statement, the EBU said: "The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute.

"Before making this decision the EBU took time to consult widely among its membership.

"The EBU is an apolitical member organisation of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service."

The organisation concluded: "We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage."

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is set to take place in Turin, Italy after Maneskin's win 2021.

Maneskin have also chosen to hold back on announcing their European dates due to the uncertainty.

They shared a lengthy statement with the caption: "Despite our desire to give you updates regarding the European and Italian tour by March the 1st, we are not able to define and share the new dates in this moment of tension for Europe and for the whole world. We are closer than ever to all the people plagued by war right now."

Despite our desire to give you updates regarding the European and Italian tour by March the 1st, we are not able to define and share the new dates in this moment of tension for Europe and for the whole world. We are closer than ever to all the people plagued by war right now. pic.twitter.com/chfec541AB — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) February 28, 2022

