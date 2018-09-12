The Best Songs With Foreign Language Lyrics

Radio X asks: Qu'est-ce que c'est? Which great songs that have moments sung in languages from other countries...?

Blur - To The End Laetitia Sadler from the band Stereolab sings the refrain in French. Damon Albarn later re-recorded the song entirely in French, and a further version was recorded with chanteuse Françoise Hardy.

Beck - Loser The Beckster repeats "Soy un perdedor" - which means "I'm a loser" in Spanish.

The Clash - Should I Stay Or Should I Go? Spanish again from the boys of the Westway. Educadorian Spanish, actually as the words from the choruses were translated by tape op Eddie Garcia's mum.

Talking Heads - Psycho Killer David Byrne sings "Psycho Killer, Qu'est-ce que c'est?" That is, "Psycho Killer, what is it?" or literally "what is it that it is".

Franz Ferdinand - Darts Of Pleasure The band's debut single ends with a lovely burst of German: Ich heiße Superphantastisch! (My name is super-fantastic!)