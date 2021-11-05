Franz Ferdinand announce 2022 Hits To The Head Greatest Hits tour

Franz Ferdinand have announced a greatest hits album and tour this week. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Alex Kapranos and co will tour the UK and Europe in support of their Hits To The Head album, which is released in March.

Franz Ferdinand have announced their plans to go on a greatest hits tour in Spring next year.

The Scottish indie rockers confirmed that they would be releasing a 'best of' album entitles Hits To The Head earlier this week, and now they've shared plans to take it on the road with dates across the UK and Europe.

Find out where Alex Kapranos and co are headed and how to buy tickets.

What are Franz Ferdinand's 2022 Greatest Hits tour UK dates?

1 April 2022: London, Alexandra Palace

4 April 2022: Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

5 April 2022: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

See their full European dates below:

When are Franz Ferdinand's UK tickets on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 12 November from franzferdinand.com and fans can pre-order their new album to gain access to the presale.

Who will support Franz Ferdinand on their Greatest Hits tour?

Support is yet to be confirmed, but watch this space.

When is Franz Ferdinand's Hits To The Head album out?

Hits To The Head is released on 11 March 2022.

The album will include hits from across the band's career including unheard track Curious and new single Billy Goodbye, which they unveiled the official video for earlier this week.

