Fontaines D.C. at Newcastle's Exhibition Park: Everything you should know

Fontaines D.C.'s Grian Chatten at Reading Festival 2024. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Irish rockers have added a fresh outdoor date to their calendar next year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fontaines D.C. have announced another big outdoor date for 2025.

The Irish post-punk rockers - made up of Grian Chatten, Tom Coll, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan III and Carlos O'Connell - will play a headline show at Exhibition Park in Newcastle on 13th July next year.

Joining them at the 10,000 capacity outdoor show will be Mercury Prize-winning Leeds outfit English Teacher with further acts to be announced.

The Newcastle date marks the last in a line-up of confirmed outdoor shows next year, including a sold-out show at London’s Finsbury Park on 5th July, Cardiff Castle on 30th July and Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park on 15th August 2025.

Tickets for the new date go on general sale this Friday 6th December from 10am GMT.

Read more:

Fontaines D.C. are currently on the tail end of their 2024 Romance tour, celebrating their critically acclaimed fourth studio album of the same name.

After playing a duo of dazzling nights at London's Alexandra Palace and three dates at Aviva Studios in Manchester, the Favourite rockers will visit Leeds First Direct Arena on Tuesday 3rd December, before moving on to Glasgow OVO Hydro the day after.

They'll finish off their sold-out shows with two epic homecoming dates on 6th and 7th December at Dublin 3Arena.

Fontaines D.C. perform Favourite at Alexandra Palace

See Fontaines' remaining 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

3rd December 2024: Leeds – First Direct Arena

4th December 2024: Glasgow – OVO Hydro

6th December 2024: Dublin – 3Arena

7th December 2024: Dublin – 3Arena

Read more: