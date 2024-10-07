Alex Turner lent his guitar to Fontaines D.C. for their Romance album

The Arctic Monkeys frontman had a part to play in the making of the Dublin rocker's fourth studio album.

Alex Turner lent Fontaines D.C. his guitar on their most recent album.

As reported by NME, the Irish rockers' guitarist Carlos O'Connell has detailed how the Arctic Monkeys frontman's instrument is responsible for some of the "heavier" sounds on their Romance LP.

In a recent video shared by Guitarist, where the musician reacts to playing the Irish singer-songwriter Rory Gallagher's guitars, he picks up a his 1963 custom-coloured Epiphone Coronet, revealing it reminds him of the Turner.

“He had one of these, probably [from] a similar year,” O'Connell. “He gave us a loan of it, of his, for the last album.”

“And it ended up being sort of the guitar we used, me and [Conor] Curley both used it for the heavier sounds, you know, whenever there was like real chuggy sounds,” O’Connell continued. “This was sort of the best for that.”

Carlos O'Connell of Fontaines D.C. reacts to playing Rory Gallagher's guitars

Fontaines clearly did something right, as their latest album was released to wide commercial and critical acclaim.

Sadly, it only debuted at number two on the UK albums chart, but it was hit by pretty stiff competition from Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet.

Still, that hasn't stopped the band from being praised widely, with everyone from Coldplay's Chris Martin to Elton John sharing their admiration for their sound.

"For me, you're the best band out there at the moment," said the I'm Still Standing singer. "Having watched you at Glastonbury, having heard the new album, you've just grown every album. You seem to have found your feet with this album in such a big way... it's a brilliant record."

He continued: "I think this album takes you – and I've been around for a long time – to a different level, and it's going to stay around for a long, long time.

"But what's more important about it: the music is really, really, really special. Congratulations on everything, Grian. It's bloody wonderful."

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster (Official Video)

Meanwhile, Fontaines D.C. will embark on a string of dates this winter, which include two shows at London's Alexandra Palace, three dates at Manchester's Aviva studios and two homecoming dates at Dublin 3Arena.

They'll be joined on the tour by special guests DIIV and Sorry.

Next year, however, is set to be even bigger - as it'll see the Irish rockers play their biggest shows to date, with dates planned at London's Finsbury Park and Manchester's Wythenshawe Park 5th July 2025 and 15th August 2025 respectively.

See Fontaines D.C. 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

20th November 2024: Wolverhampton – The Halls

22nd November 2024: London – Alexandra Palace

23rd November 2024: London - Alexandra Palace

24th November 2024: Cardiff – Utilita Arena

26th November 2024: Plymouth – Pavilions

27th November 2024: Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

29th November 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios

30th November 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios

1st December 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios

3rd December 2024: Leeds – First Direct Arena

4th December 2024: Glasgow – OVO Hydro

6th December 2024: Dublin – 3Arena

7th December 2024: Dublin – 3Arena

Fontaines D.C.'s 2025 UK dates: