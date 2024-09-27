Fontaines D.C. announce huge show at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park for 2025

Fontaines D.C will play the Manchester park. Picture: Theo Cottle

By Jenny Mensah

The Dublin rockers will play the outdoor gig in Manchester this August. Find out how you can be there.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fontaines D.C. have just announced a huge gig at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park next year.

The Irish rockers - comprised of Grian Chatten, Tom Coll, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan III and Carlos O'Connell - will play their biggest headline show in the city on 15th August 2025.

The Favourite outfit will be joined by special guests Belfast hip-hop trio Kneecap and Mercury Prize winners English Teacher, with tickets going on general sale on Friday 4th October from 10am.

The band shared the news in a special performance video taken at the park, which has played host to everyone from Blossoms to New Order.

Watch their announcement video, and find out everything you need to know about tickets.

How to buy tickets to Fontaines D.C.'s 2025 Manchester show:

Fontaines D.C. will play Wythenshawe Park in Manchester on 15th August 2025.

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 4th October at 10am via gigs and tours.

Fans can sign up for presale access here before 5pm on Wednesday 2nd October at 5pm

Pre-sales take place on Thursday 3rd October from 9am.

Tickets are also on sale on Ticketmaster, where O2 and artist pre-sales also apply.

The news comes after the rockers announced an outdoor show at London's Finsbury Park on 5th July 2025, which will mark their biggest headline show to date.

The Favourite outfit will be supported on the day by special guests Australian punk rock band Amyl and the Sniffers, Kneecap and more.

Fontaines D.C. announce Finsbury Park, London show. Picture: Press

Before next summer, Fontaines D.C. will embark on UK & Ireland dates in November and December this year, where they will play two sold-out shows at Alexandra Palace as part of their extensive ROMANCE world tour. The string of dates will also end with two homecoming shows at Dublin's 3Arena

Fontaines D.C. 2024 UK. & Ireland dates:

20th November 2024: Wolverhampton – The Halls

22nd November 2024: London – Alexandra Palace

23rd November 2024: London - Alexandra Palace

24th November 2024: Cardiff – Utilita Arena

26th November 2024: Plymouth – Pavilions

27th November 2024: Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

29th November 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios

30th November 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios

1st December 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios

3rd December 2024: Leeds – First Direct Arena

4th December 2024: Glasgow – OVO Hydro

6th December 2024: Dublin – 3Arena

7th December 2024: Dublin – 3Arena

Fontaines D.C. - Favourite (Official Video)

Fontaines D.C.'s fourth studio album ROMANCE is released on 23rd August via XL.

It follows their 2019 debut, Dogrel, 2020's A Hero's Death and 2022's Skinty Fia.

Pre-order it here.