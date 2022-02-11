Yannis from Foals names his ultimate Indie Sleaze track

By Jenny Mensah

The Foals frontman recalled his memories of the '00s indie scene and revealed the song he believes summed it up perfectly.

Yannis Philippakis has given his thoughts on the Indie Sleaze trend and picked his ultimate track from the noughties era.

Asked if he has any recollections from the '00s indie club era, he told Radio X's George Godfrey: "Yes, definitely. We used to go to the indie clubs in Oxford."

He added: "Yeah it was great. Lots of terrible hairstyles, a huge amount of winkle pickers and it was just a big time for fringes, wasn't it?"

Asked which track summed up the era for him the most, he replied: "It would have to be We Are Your Friends by Justice and Simian. That was the one, wasn't it?"

This week saw Foals release their 2am track, which Yannis has called their "poppiest" track yet.

Yannis said of the track: “Musically 2am is one of the poppiest songs we’ve ever written. It’s about repetitive cycles of destructive behaviour, which I think lots of people can relate to, and certainly it’s an expression of something that I struggle with. There’s something cathartic about putting that to this joyous, upbeat song that’s got a sense of release.”

The song is the second cut to come from their Life Is Yours album, which is set for release later this year.

Foals will embark on UK dates across 2022, which will include festival stints at Sounds of the City in Manchester and Leeds as well as TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow Green.

See Foals' 2022 UK dates so far:

APRIL

20th – Edinburgh, Usher Hall (SOLD OUT)

21st – Edinburgh, Usher Hall (SOLD OUT)

23rd – Birmingham, Arena

25th – Hull, Bonus Arena

26th – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

27th – Brighton, Centre

29th – London, Olympia (SOLD OUT)

30th – London, Olympia (SOLD OUT)

MAY

1st – London, Olympia (SOLD OUT)

2nd – London, Olympia (SOLD OUT)

5th – Blackpool, Empress Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

6th – Blackpool, Empress Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

9th – London, O2 Academy Brixton (SOLD OUT)

JUNE

27th – Dublin, Fairview Park

29th – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl, Sounds of the City (SOLD OUT)

JULY

8th – Leeds, Millennium Square, Sounds of the City

9th – Glasgow, TRSNMT