Foals share 2AM single and announce Life Is Yours album
10 February 2022, 18:50
The outfit have shared their latest single and the second track to be taken from their forthcoming album Life Is Yours.
Foals have unveiled their new 2am single in anticipation for their new album.
The Oxford-formed outfit have released another dance-tinged track, which is the second cut to be taken from the band's forthcoming album Life Is Yours, which will be released later this Summer.
Listen to the track here:
Yannis Philippakis says of the track: “Musically 2am is one of the poppiest songs we’ve ever written. It’s about repetitive cycles of destructive behaviour, which I think lots of people can relate to, and certainly it’s an expression of something that I struggle with. There’s something cathartic about putting that to this joyous, upbeat song that’s got a sense of release.”
The track follows the triumphant Wake Me Up, which was written "for the dance floor".
The album will be the follow-up to the band's ambitious Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost album, released in two parts in 2019, it took Foals to new heights as they claimed their first UK #1 album and took home the BRIT Award for Best Group.
Elsewhere, Yannis and co are set to embark on UK dates across 2022, which will include festival stints at Sounds of the City in Manchester and Leeds as well as TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow Green.
See Foals' 2022 UK dates so far:
APRIL
20th – Edinburgh, Usher Hall (SOLD OUT)
21st – Edinburgh, Usher Hall (SOLD OUT)
23rd – Birmingham, Arena
25th – Hull, Bonus Arena
26th – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
27th – Brighton, Centre
29th – London, Olympia (SOLD OUT)
30th – London, Olympia (SOLD OUT)
MAY
1st – London, Olympia (SOLD OUT)
2nd – London, Olympia (SOLD OUT)
5th – Blackpool, Empress Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
6th – Blackpool, Empress Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
9th – London, O2 Academy Brixton (SOLD OUT)
JUNE
27th – Dublin, Fairview Park
29th – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl, Sounds of the City (SOLD OUT)
JULY
8th – Leeds, Millennium Square, Sounds of the City
9th – Glasgow, TRSNMT