WATCH: Foals help tackle coronavirus by teaching fans how to wash hands in Wash Off video

Yannis Philippakis and co are doing their bit to help stop the spread of coronavirus with a new video, which demonstrates the proper way to wash your hands.

Foals have released a video which help spreads awareness of the coronavirus.

The visuals - which were fittingly created for their Wash Off track - simply demonstrates how to wash your hands, while providing fans with information about the virus.

At the and of the video, which they've also called a PSA or Public Service Announcement video) an end card pops up which shares some Dos and Donts and urges people to speak to the NHS on 111 if they feel unwell.

Foals share coronavirus advice in Wash Off video. Picture: YouTube/Foals

As the video is released, more acts have cancelled dates due to the coronavirus, with Madonna being the latest artist to postpone her live dates in Paris.

A statement on 9 March read: "Following official notification from the Office of the Police this morning prohibiting all events with an audience attendance of over 1000, Live Nation regrets to announce the final two Madame X performances previously re-scheduled to 10-March and 11-March are forced to be cancelled."

Coronavirus: Madonna becomes latest star to cancel gigs

SXSW festival was also cancelled over the weekend, with organisers announcing: "We are devastated to share this news with you" and went on: "'The show must go on' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place.

"We are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, attendees, and fellow Austinites.

"We are exploring options to reschedule the event and are working to provide a virtual SXSW online experience as soon as possible for 2020 participants."

An Update on SXSW 2020.

Meanwhile, Organisers of the Coachella Arts and Music Festival are thought to be in talks to postpone, amid the US's growing coronavirus fears.

According to Rolling Stone, the event - which is set to take two weeks in April with headliners in Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott - could now be delayed until later this year.

The outlet says that several artists and managers have "been in talks with Goldenvoice" over the last week, while another source claimed the festival “confirmed” postponement with their agency this week.

